Saginaw, MI

wsgw.com

Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising

The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Midland residents can take survey on City's public engagement platform

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland residents are invited to participate in a "choose-your-own-adventure" style survey on the City's public engagement platform, E-CityHall. The survey aims to rank the focus areas that residents believe should be prioritized in the City's new Master Plan. Topics include housing, utilities, waste management, energy, natural...
MIDLAND, MI
Queen City News

Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case

Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water.  The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
FLINT, MI
MLive

Saginaw’s Civitan Recreation Center could return to open market

SAGINAW, MI — A once-beloved but now-deteriorating vacant former community recreation center soon could change hands in ownership. The city-owned Civitan Recreation Center could go up for sale if the Saginaw City Council approves the measure during a 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. City Hall officials last year...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in February

FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. February’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including apples and mangoes.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township

OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a house fire that took place on Saturday morning. A house on West Main Street in Owosso Township caught fire around 10:30 Saturday morning. Authorities said after arriving, the fire was not put out until 3:30 in the afternoon. The Owosso Township Fire Department said the house, though looking fine on the outside, was severely damaged on the inside.
OWOSSO, MI
abc12.com

Man charged with shining laser at Michigan State Police helicopter

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan man was charged with shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter. Eric Oerlet faces one count of aiming a beam of directed energy emitted from a directed energy device at an aircraft. Oerlet was arraigned yesterday. The charge is a five-year...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

When Frederick Douglass came to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — Slavery as a trade was dead for 20 years but its specter was capable of haunting America forever, abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass suggested to an East Saginaw crowd in the summer of 1885. “It must be looked at as part of that eternal and universal conflict...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Deadly crash investigation in Springfield Twp.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a deadly accident in Springfield Township. Police say 72-year-old James Ziegenfelder, from Springfield Township, was driving north on Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road Saturday afternoon when he turned in front of another vehicle, being driven by a 54-year-old woman from Holly.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

