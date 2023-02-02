Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising
The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
10 Popular Flint Area Restaurants Are Operating 30 Ghost Kitchens
If you've recently used a food delivery app like Uber Eats, Door Dash or Grub Hub, you've probably noticed a lot of restaurants around the Flint area that seem mysterious. Names and pictures that sound and look decent, but no brick & mortar stores. Those... are ghost kitchens. What is...
Midland residents can take survey on City's public engagement platform
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland residents are invited to participate in a "choose-your-own-adventure" style survey on the City's public engagement platform, E-CityHall. The survey aims to rank the focus areas that residents believe should be prioritized in the City's new Master Plan. Topics include housing, utilities, waste management, energy, natural...
Weed shop OK’ed to open in Saginaw’s former Hamilton Home Bakery
SAGINAW, MI — Despite objections from former and current elected leaders, ownership for a marijuana dispensary chain can move forward with plans to open a new facility inside the former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw. The 5-member Saginaw Zoning Board of Appeals at a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting unanimously...
Bay City discussing intersection changes, construction, and truck routes at upcoming meeting
BAY CITY, MI - Roads and traffic issues pop up on the agenda for the upcoming Bay City Commission meeting a few times. During the Monday, Feb. 6 meeting, the Bay City Commission will be discussing multiple resolutions related to roads, including two traffic control orders, an agreement with a contractor for roadwork, and a truck routes ordinance.
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case
Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water. The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
Saginaw’s Civitan Recreation Center could return to open market
SAGINAW, MI — A once-beloved but now-deteriorating vacant former community recreation center soon could change hands in ownership. The city-owned Civitan Recreation Center could go up for sale if the Saginaw City Council approves the measure during a 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. City Hall officials last year...
Southbound US-127 near Dunckel Road back open following accident
US-127 southbound near Dunckel Road is back open.
Genesee County considers ‘nuclear options’ as problems mount at Road Commission
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Lingering controversies at the county Road Commission are bad enough that members of the Board of Commissioners are talking about their “nuclear options,” which include letting voters rather than themselves pick the agency’s governing board. Commissioners failed to appoint a replacement for David...
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in February
FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. February’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including apples and mangoes.
Home improvement grants available for Flint residents in Evergreen Valley neighborhood
FLINT, MI – Two Flint organizations are partnering to encourage residents to take advantage of $7,500+ home improvement grants that can be used to replace roofs, furnaces, water heaters and more. Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church and Metro Community Development have partnered to spread the word about the grants, ranging...
Reinforcements coming to help expedite Flint water crisis settlement claims
FLINT, MI -- The federal judge overseeing the distribution of a $626-million Flint water crisis settlement fund has agreed to bring in reinforcements to help expedite the intake and review of roughly 43,000 pending claims. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy has authorized hiring two expert firms -- Wolf Garretson...
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Week 5 FanZone Poll, Powers' Student Section back-to-back-to-back champs
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - For the third week in a row, Powers is taking home the FanZone crown!. Let's see if they can do it three weeks in a row.
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a house fire that took place on Saturday morning. A house on West Main Street in Owosso Township caught fire around 10:30 Saturday morning. Authorities said after arriving, the fire was not put out until 3:30 in the afternoon. The Owosso Township Fire Department said the house, though looking fine on the outside, was severely damaged on the inside.
Man charged with shining laser at Michigan State Police helicopter
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan man was charged with shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter. Eric Oerlet faces one count of aiming a beam of directed energy emitted from a directed energy device at an aircraft. Oerlet was arraigned yesterday. The charge is a five-year...
When Frederick Douglass came to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Slavery as a trade was dead for 20 years but its specter was capable of haunting America forever, abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass suggested to an East Saginaw crowd in the summer of 1885. “It must be looked at as part of that eternal and universal conflict...
Deadly crash investigation in Springfield Twp.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a deadly accident in Springfield Township. Police say 72-year-old James Ziegenfelder, from Springfield Township, was driving north on Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road Saturday afternoon when he turned in front of another vehicle, being driven by a 54-year-old woman from Holly.
Saginaw County sergeants paying over $1,500 a month for health insurance
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - No new contract means some Saginaw County workers are seeing a huge portion of their pay go to health care coverage -- in some cases more than $1,500 a month. The county says its hands are tied by a state law, but a union official says...
