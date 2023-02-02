Read full article on original website
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City ChiefsLive nation usPhiladelphia, PA
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney intersection closing begins Feb. 7
Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street in Kearney, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, for construction of new roundabout near what will be the new Interstate 35 and 19th street interchange. "As part of this work, 19th Street will be closed at Paddock Drive...
mycouriertribune.com
Price Chopper stores to close departments early Super Bowl Sunday
Local Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will close perishable departments in the stores early on Sunday, Feb. 12, so staff can enjoy watching and cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Kearney store is located in the Shoppes at Kearney at 701 Watson...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North junior receives Eagle Project of the Year honor
LIBERTY — When a scout gets ready to pursue his or her Eagle Scout project, troop leaders and leadership coaches offer recommendations to the scouts. Zyros Buharivala, a Liberty North junior with Troop No. 376, reached out to staff at his former elementary school, Warren Hills Elementary, for guidance on his project.
mycouriertribune.com
Officials seek help to ID vandals at lake
SMITHVILLE — Law enforcement is seeking help to identify vandals that caused thousands of dollars in damage to property at Smithville Lake. Smithville police, in a Feb. 4 Facebook post, shared photos of the damage from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake dam. “Vandals caused approximately $3,000...
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville firefighters rescue homeowner from fire
SMITHVILLE — Firefighters with Smithville Area Fire Protection District rescued a homeowner from a house fire near Northeast 132nd Street and North Prospect Avenue Saturday, Feb. 4. “The homeowner reported the living room was on fire and that he was trapped in the house,” reported the fire district on...
mycouriertribune.com
Missing Liberty children located year later in Florida
Two siblings who went missing from Liberty in 2022 were found safe in Florida. The High Springs, Florida Police Department reported siblings Brooke Gilley, now age 11, and Adrian Gilley, now age 12, were located Feb. 1 during a vehicle tag check.
bluevalleypost.com
Rare twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
A rare set of monochorionic-monoamniotic, or “MoMo,” twins have been reunited after their long stay at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Winnie and Wyleigh McLaughlin, who were born on Nov. 30 to Lawrence residents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin, were officially sent home earlier this month after being born 10 weeks early.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty, Kearney meet in Northland Classic 3rd-place game
NORTH KANSAS CITY — Two local teams will meet in the third-place game of the 44th annual Northland Classic on Friday, Feb. 3. After winning the opening game, Liberty and Kearney were defeated in the semifinals. The Bulldogs (8-11) and Blue Jays will meet at 6:30 p.m. Kearney.
northwestmoinfo.com
Victim of Thursday Fatal Crash in Clay County Identified
The Clay County Sheriff’s office has identified the individual killed in a single vehicle crash near Kearney early Thursday. That individual has been identified as 44-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Eric B. Starr. Starr was ejected from his Ford F-150 at 3:30 A.M. Thursday near northeast 128th Street and Jesse...
2 injured in shooting near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in KCMO
Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
Kansas woman injured after car strikes embankment
ANDREW COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven by Chyleen K. Pauesick, 75, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Route T one half mile west of Savannah. The car traveled...
republic-online.com
Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near Rantoul
Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family. U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
fox4kc.com
One critically injured in shooting Sunday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Ave around 1:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. In addition, they found a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
19-year-old dead in Kansas City, Missouri, shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police say a victim was shot near East 71st and Askew and died at the hospital a short time later.
Driver killed in rollover crash near Kearney
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly rollover truck crash near Kearney that killed the driver.
KMBC.com
One dead following police shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joe Men Arrested On Warrants Wednesday Night
In two separate incidents Wednesday night, Highway Patrol Troopers were able to make a pair of warrant arrests in Buchanan County. The first arrest came at 10:05 P.M. when Troopers arrested 42-year-old Jason W. Laughlin on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Laughlin was booked...
