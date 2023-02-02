ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Kearney intersection closing begins Feb. 7

Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street in Kearney, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, for construction of new roundabout near what will be the new Interstate 35 and 19th street interchange. "As part of this work, 19th Street will be closed at Paddock Drive...
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Price Chopper stores to close departments early Super Bowl Sunday

Local Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will close perishable departments in the stores early on Sunday, Feb. 12, so staff can enjoy watching and cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Kearney store is located in the Shoppes at Kearney at 701 Watson...
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North junior receives Eagle Project of the Year honor

LIBERTY — When a scout gets ready to pursue his or her Eagle Scout project, troop leaders and leadership coaches offer recommendations to the scouts. Zyros Buharivala, a Liberty North junior with Troop No. 376, reached out to staff at his former elementary school, Warren Hills Elementary, for guidance on his project.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Officials seek help to ID vandals at lake

SMITHVILLE — Law enforcement is seeking help to identify vandals that caused thousands of dollars in damage to property at Smithville Lake. Smithville police, in a Feb. 4 Facebook post, shared photos of the damage from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake dam. “Vandals caused approximately $3,000...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville firefighters rescue homeowner from fire

SMITHVILLE — Firefighters with Smithville Area Fire Protection District rescued a homeowner from a house fire near Northeast 132nd Street and North Prospect Avenue Saturday, Feb. 4. “The homeowner reported the living room was on fire and that he was trapped in the house,” reported the fire district on...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Missing Liberty children located year later in Florida

Two siblings who went missing from Liberty in 2022 were found safe in Florida. The High Springs, Florida Police Department reported siblings Brooke Gilley, now age 11, and Adrian Gilley, now age 12, were located Feb. 1 during a vehicle tag check.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
bluevalleypost.com

Rare twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center

A rare set of monochorionic-monoamniotic, or “MoMo,” twins have been reunited after their long stay at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Winnie and Wyleigh McLaughlin, who were born on Nov. 30 to Lawrence residents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin, were officially sent home earlier this month after being born 10 weeks early.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty, Kearney meet in Northland Classic 3rd-place game

NORTH KANSAS CITY — Two local teams will meet in the third-place game of the 44th annual Northland Classic on Friday, Feb. 3. After winning the opening game, Liberty and Kearney were defeated in the semifinals. The Bulldogs (8-11) and Blue Jays will meet at 6:30 p.m. Kearney.
KEARNEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Victim of Thursday Fatal Crash in Clay County Identified

The Clay County Sheriff’s office has identified the individual killed in a single vehicle crash near Kearney early Thursday. That individual has been identified as 44-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Eric B. Starr. Starr was ejected from his Ford F-150 at 3:30 A.M. Thursday near northeast 128th Street and Jesse...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman injured after car strikes embankment

ANDREW COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven by Chyleen K. Pauesick, 75, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Route T one half mile west of Savannah. The car traveled...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near Rantoul

Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family. U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
fox4kc.com

One critically injured in shooting Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Ave around 1:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. In addition, they found a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

One dead following police shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Two St. Joe Men Arrested On Warrants Wednesday Night

In two separate incidents Wednesday night, Highway Patrol Troopers were able to make a pair of warrant arrests in Buchanan County. The first arrest came at 10:05 P.M. when Troopers arrested 42-year-old Jason W. Laughlin on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Laughlin was booked...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

