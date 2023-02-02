Read full article on original website
Break brings back key Avalanche players
Players are back on the ice. As a team, this time. Not in similarly-colored jerseys playing 3-on-3 hockey which we saw this past weekend at a less-than-memorable NHL All-Star Game. While the Avs had Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar representing the ‘A’ at the events, they fell in...
Flyers and John Tortorella speak directly to fans
This afternoon the Flyers sent a letter, apparently penned by Head Coach John Tortorella, to season ticket holders and members of their “Inside Edge” program, that would appear to attempt to spell out the direction of the franchise for fans. This isn’t the first time Torts has spoken...
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
Whether by desperation or by trusting the process, Michigan is turning things around
On Jan. 29, following a brutal 83-61 demolishing at the hands of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Wolverines fans undoubtedly felt like the Michigan men’s basketball team had hit rock bottom. With an overall record of 11-10, a .500 conference tally that put them in the tail end of...
2022 Detroit Lions Awards: Offensive Player of the Year
The Detroit Lions offense was electric in 2022. They scored 453 points, the second most in franchise history, and they finished the season ranked fifth in offensive DVOA. Of course, when an offense is firing on all cylinders like that, there are several reasons for it. The offensive coordinator deserves a share of the praise. The quarterback will always get a huge chunk of recognition. As will will the offensive line and certain playmakers.
Tuesday Tigers links: Bally Sports announces Grapefruit League broadcast schedule
Monday was the Detroit Tigers’ Truck Day, a far more consistent predictor of spring than a certain groundhog, and so we’re in the final approach to pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. Whatever comes for the Tigers this year, and expectations seem be extremely low, major league baseball is finally about to gear up for a new season.
Justin Fields is number 1 in Wisconsin
From a marketing standpoint, Justin Fields has been one of the more popular players in the NFL since he was drafted in 2021. The Chicago Bears started that offseason with a social media proclamation that Andy Dalton was their QB1, but fans knew. Everyone knew. The league sold a ton...
