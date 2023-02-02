Futurama is currently slated to return this year with yet another new wave of episodes, and yet another major revival bringing it back from cancellation, so that means it's time to settle some things. While each iteration of the series has made sure to close the book on some of the long running stories 20 years in the making, there's still one major thread that has yet to be followed up on. There is an opportunity to do so with Hulu's next batch of 20 ordered episodes, and hopefully the team behind the series takes time to answer whether Leela really is "The Other."

11 HOURS AGO