ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again: New Cast Information Could Signal Return of Tracksuit Mafia
Marvel Studios' stab at a Daredevil story is set to begin filming in a matter of weeks, and more cast information has started to surface regarding the upcoming Disney+ project. To date, only Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return to the roles they first originated on the Netflix series. That means this latest round of casting news includes breakdowns for only new roles, joining the other handful of actors that have already been cast in similar positions.
nickalive.net
The Story Continues… 🌊⛰️🔥🌪️ | OFFICIAL AVATAR MOTION COMICS (EP 1-3) | Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Story Continues… 🌊⛰️🔥🌪️ | OFFICIAL AVATAR MOTION COMICS (EP 1-3) | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Ever wondered what happened to Aang and Team Avatar after the ATLA Finale? Find out now as Nickelodeon brings Dark Horse Comics OFFICIAL Avatar: The Last Airbender graphic novels to life in our Motion Comic Marathon!
Xenomorphs hatch from the deep freeze in Marvel’s new 'Alien' comic series
Marvel Comics has released a first fearful look at a new "Alien" comic coming this spring.
Maine Campus
“Avatar: Way of the Water” pays off at the box office
The release of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of the Water” in December 2022 absolutely demolished box office records. Beating out “Top Gun: Maverick” as the highest-grossing film of last year, it ended up reaching the $2 billion echelon. The sequel to the 2009 smash hit “Avatar” not only provides audiences with state-of-the-art visual effects but also satisfies critics and audiences by making fundamental improvements to the original film’s story and universe.
ComicBook
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Release Date Revealed
The new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse finally has a release date. Renegade Game Studio announced that Werewolf: The Apocalypse will be released at Gen Con in August this year. Billed as a reimagining of the popular World of Darkness title, players will be werewolves trying to stave off ecological devastation by targeting humans or creatures who are actively trying to bring about the end of the world through pollution or supernatural means. Each player will belong to a tribe, which has different convictions and abilities. Some of the lore around Werewolf: The Apocalypse has been changed, as players can no longer play as members of one tribe long associated with fascism and several other tribes have had their names changed to better respect Indigenous cultures.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
Box Office: M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Eyes No. 1 Opening to Dethrone ‘Avatar 2’
After eight weeks of release, “Avatar: The Way of Water” will likely abdicate the top slot at the box office this weekend, as M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and Paramount’s comedy “80 for Brady” look to open above the James Cameron film on domestic charts. Universal’s “Knock at the Cabin” brought in $5.4 million on Friday from 3,643 venues, a figure that includes roughly $1.45 million in Thursday previews. The apocalyptic thriller is currently on track to open on top of the box office with roughly $14.5 million, though those estimates fall shy of the $15 million to...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome
There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus. Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect...
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child
Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
Collider
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
ComicBook
Jason Momoa's Chief of War Series Recruits Avatar Star
Cliff Curtis, the Avatar: The Way of Water star most recognizable for his run on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, has joined the cast of Chief of War, an upcoming Apple TV+ series from Jason Momoa. The star is set to co-write the series alongside Thomas Paa Sibbett and Doug Jung. Chief of War takes place around 1795 when the four major kingdoms of Hawaii were constantly in a state of war. Tired of bloodshed, legendary warrior Ka'iana left Maui's army to live a peaceful life as a fisherman. However, he's pulled back into battle when Seers, who have visions of the future, identify him as the one who will fulfill an ancient prophecy that will bring peace to all of Hawaii.
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
ComicBook
Will Futurama's Revival Finally Answer Why Leela is "The Other"?
Futurama is currently slated to return this year with yet another new wave of episodes, and yet another major revival bringing it back from cancellation, so that means it's time to settle some things. While each iteration of the series has made sure to close the book on some of the long running stories 20 years in the making, there's still one major thread that has yet to be followed up on. There is an opportunity to do so with Hulu's next batch of 20 ordered episodes, and hopefully the team behind the series takes time to answer whether Leela really is "The Other."
wegotthiscovered.com
A gruesome comic book crime thriller detested by its creator is still ripping opinion limb from limb
No matter how much you hate Hollywood’s adaptations of the Alan Moore back catalogue, you’ll never detest them anywhere near as much as the eccentric comic book genius does, with From Hell marking the first of several blockbusters based on his work that saw him sever ties with the industry for good.
ComicBook
Is the Last Blockbuster Making a Horror Movie?
Earlier this week, the Blockbuster Video store in Bend, Oregon posted a teaser image to their Instagram account, revealing that Blockbuster would be making its first commercial in about a decade. It also featured a date -- Super Bowl Sunday, February 12. The store, which is the final Blockbuster still in business, followed up with a short video that teased "something big is coming." Both the image they shared, and the video, featured roaches or roach-like creatures, and the initial image showed the creature, gigantic and perched on top of a Blockbuster store in an otherwise burned-out wasteland.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nick Offerman demolishes ignorant and hateful ‘Last Of Us’ viewers still seething over featured gay storyline
Nick Offerman has no time for your nonsense. The Parks & Rec actor’s recent quote tweet let anyone still wringing their hands over last week’s episode of The Last of Us know exactly where he stands when it comes to LGBT storylines and the right to tell them with compassion and empathy.
ComicBook
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant Trailer Released
Guy Ritchie has made many fan-favorite films ranging from Snatch to Sherlock Holmes, and his 2019 movie The Gentleman is becoming a Netflix series. But first, the director has a new movie hitting theaters in April called The Covenant. The new action-thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal as John Kinley, a sergeant in Afghanistan who gets hit in the head and loses his memory before being saved by a local interpreter named Ahmed who is being played by Dal Salim.
