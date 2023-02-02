Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
I buy myself children's toys because as a transgender person, I wasn't able to fully express my true gender growing up
Rosen Pitman-Wallace buys toy cars, plays Pokémon, and watches cartoons to heal the inner boy they never got to be growing up.
Upworthy
Mom throws gender reveal for her 6-year-old who came out as a trans girl
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 26, 2020. It has since been updated. A mom's heartwarming gesture of acceptance and love for her child had people's hearts overflowing with warm and gushy feelings. Zoe Lynn threw an adorable gender reveal for her 6-year-old trans daughter. Sharing photographs from the ceremony on Facebook, Lynn penned a powerful post detailing the many emotions and internal struggles they went through to get to this point. Although it was a shared journey for the family, this mother-of-two highlights that the only thing that mattered through it all was letting her daughter know that she is loved exactly as she is.
Taylor Swift's Grammys Nails Are a Tribute to "Midnights"
Image Source: Getty / Allen J. Schaben / Contributor. Taylor Swift is fully in her "Midnights" era. The singer arrived at the 2023 Grammys red carpet in a gorgeous two-piece Roberto Cavalli gown, which was accented by matching chrome nails. For the manicure, Swift's nails were filed into a short...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
What I realized about feminism after my male friend was disgusted by tampons at a party.
This article originally appeared on 08.12.16Years ago, a friend went to a party, and something bothered him enough to rant to me about it later.And it bothered me that he was so incensed about it, but I couldn't put my finger on why. It seemed so petty for him to be upset, and even more so for me to be annoyed with him.Recently, something reminded me of that scenario, and it made more sense. I'll explain.
Hello, Zendaya's New Honey-Blond Hair Color
Is Zendaya in her blond era? It seems so. On Feb. 3, the actor posted a coy selfie to her Instagram Stories where you could only see her from the chin down, and not only was her new bob haircut in the frame, but it also appeared to be dyed a lighter color.
Opinion: Red Flag Behaviors to Watch Out for in Women
It’s so easy to talk about red flags in men. They aren’t emotionally available, or they’re commitment-avoidant. You probably thought of at least one right off the top of your head.
Parents locked in brutal debate over ‘perfect attendance’ awards
For mom of two Amber Cather, making sure daughter Natalie, 15, and son Oliver, 6, never miss a day of school isn’t all-important. If the kids are sick — running a fever, coughing, doubled over with stomachache — she’d rather keep them at home than send them out the door miserable, or even contagious. But Cather’s decision to occasionally cut her offspring some slack means neither will ever be in the running for the annual perfect-attendance award at school. For Natalie, a high school sophomore, the reward would mean not having to take her final exams. For Oliver, in kindergarten, it’d be a shiny...
Lizzo Continues to "Hard Launch" Her Romance With Myke Wright at the Grammys
Almost a year after confirming she's dating comedian Myke Wright, Lizzo went Instagram official with her beau on Feb. 4. The "About Damn Time" singer posted a carousel of photos featuring her and Wright at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala alongside the caption "Hard launch." The outing also marked the couple's first red carpet appearance together.
Meet the DINKWADs: The TikTok legion making everyone jealous with their double incomes, no kids, and a dog
Take a DINK, add a dog, and you get a DINKWAD: Double income, no kids, with a dog. It's the new American Dream.
The "Freeridge" Cast Say "On My Block" Fans Won't Be Disappointed: "It's Honestly the Same"
Fans of Netflix's "On My Block" were passionate about the slice-of-life show that followed the lives of four friends in Freeridge, CA, as they navigated high school, romance, and socioeconomic hardships. The show ended in the fall of 2021 after four critically acclaimed seasons, and it's safe to say the young cast taking on the mantle of a brand-new core four in its spinoff, "Freeridge," — Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Gloria), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Cameron), Ciara Riley Wilson (Demi), and Bryana Salaz (Ines) — have quite the legacy to live up to. However, they're the perfect group of up-and-comers to take on the challenge, because they love "On My Block" just as much as its fans.
Forget Roses — Kourtney Kardashian Just Dedicated Her Manicure to Travis
Kourtney Kardashian wears her heart on her sleeve and her husband's initials on her nails. To kick off the season of love, Kardashian shared a photo gallery showing how she's celebrating with her partner, Travis Barker. The post featured a variety of romantic moments and memories, among them being Kardashian's eye-catching glossy red initial manicure with the letters "T" and "B" painted on top.
The "Freeridge" Cast Reveal Which "On My Block" Character Should Appear in a Possible Season 2
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The cast of the "On My Block" spinoff, "Freeridge," promised the new show would bring all the high jinks, mystery, romance, and life lessons that fans of the original loved, and the series — which hit Netflix on Feb. 2 — certainly delivers.
The Sad Truth About Social Media and Toxic Diet Culture
It's 2023. The era of widespread weight-loss promotions is supposedly out, and promoting body positivity and loving yourself is in. We see it everywhere, perhaps most obviously on social media, where body-positive influencers have (rightly) garnered huge followings and mainstream support. Social media companies themselves, as the preeminent source of trend consumption, have made statements backing this shift and supporting body-positive culture. Some have even banned weight-loss ads. What great progress, right?
The Real Story Behind Countess Karlotta Leibenstein From "Gunther's Millions"
Netflix is known for exploring and investigating unbelievable stories that otherwise might not have reached widespread publicity. "Tiger King," "Tinder Swindler," and "Our Father" are just some of the unusual, shocking documentaries to come from the platform, but nothing quite compares to the story in its latest documentary, "Gunther's Millions."
I’m a childcare expert, the phrases which are setting your kids up for failure and exactly what to say instead
KNOWING exactly what to say to your child to set them up for success in all aspects of their life can be difficult. But there are some phrases that can help you unwittingly knock your child’s confidence as they grow older. Common “mistakes” from parents such as comparing your...
progameguides.com
How to attend parties in BitLife
If you want to attend parties in BitLife, it is easy. First, you must make friends, which requires being nice to NPCs until they declare you are friends. After you make a few friends, you can start attending parties by finding an option to do so under a friend's relationship profile.
Sylvester Stallone Confirms Family Reality TV Show With Super Bowl Ad
Sylvester Stallone and his family are bringing their lives to the small screen. On Feb. 2, Paramount+ confirmed that Stallone will star in an eight-part docuseries called "The Family Stallone" alongside his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. The announcement came in tandem with a Super Bowl commercial released by Paramount+ that features the Stallones climbing on an icy "mountain of entertainment."
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Deliver a Red-Hot Performance of "Unholy" at the Grammys
Sam Smith and Kim Petras brought their viral song "Unholy" to the 2023 Grammys stage, proving exactly why the track has been such an inescapable hit with a fiery performance. Smith opened the segment surrounded by a circle of dancers bathed in red light, later wearing a set of devil horns, while Petras sang her verse from inside a cage as a line of fire blazed behind her.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0