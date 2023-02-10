ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Police Department log for Feb. 6

Occurred on N Wayne St. RP stating his neighbor is talking too loudly. . Disposition: Necessary Action Taken. Occurred on N Cisco St. RP stating she can see a female walking around house with a gun via security cam. . Disposition: Unfounded. 04:11 WARRANT ARREST 2302060003. Officer initiated activity at...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Foot pursuit leads to arrest of Ridgecrest man

On Feb. 3, at approximately 7:38 p.m., officers of the Ridgecrest Police Department conducted a proactive enforcement stop in the 200 block of east Upjohn Avenue. During the stop, Shawn Leach, 37, of Ridgecrest, was identified as having a felony warrant for his arrest, according to a police news release issued Monday morning.
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

East Kern Resource Conservation District to meet

The Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14, at noon. The meeting will be held in the large conference room of the BLM, 300 S. Richmond Rd. After Feb. 10, visit ekcrcd.org for the agenda.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Homicide suspected in death of two Lake Isabella men

On Feb. 5, 2023, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Road, Lake Isabella, to check the welfare of two subjects who had not been seen in several days. Upon arrival, deputies located two obviously deceased males in the residence with trauma...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Patrick S. Gage

Patrick S. Gage, 61, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023 at Redlands Community Hospital. Born on June 25, 1961, Pat was a long-term resident of Ridgecrest and lived the last 15 years in Yucaipa, Calif. Pat was well known by his customers of his paper route and could be found working at the DART thrift store or walking around town with his cowboy hat and favorite book. He was a kind and special man who persevered through many of life’s challenges and will be dearly missed and always remembered by many.
RIDGECREST, CA

