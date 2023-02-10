Patrick S. Gage, 61, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023 at Redlands Community Hospital. Born on June 25, 1961, Pat was a long-term resident of Ridgecrest and lived the last 15 years in Yucaipa, Calif. Pat was well known by his customers of his paper route and could be found working at the DART thrift store or walking around town with his cowboy hat and favorite book. He was a kind and special man who persevered through many of life’s challenges and will be dearly missed and always remembered by many.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO