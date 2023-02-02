Read full article on original website
WHSV
Motor Maids celebrate 25 years of parked motorcycle syndrome
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Parked Motorcycle Syndrome (PMS) celebrates the women who have had their share of mileage on the road. The celebration means capturing a legacy created in Virginia that has impacted generations. Motor Maids is the longest-running motorcycle club for women. Current members with parked motorcycle syndrome and...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
WHSV
The Yancey School Community Center celebrates Black History Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the Yancey School Community Center, a series of programs and conversations were held to celebrate Black History Month. Ed Brooks works as the program coordinator for the community center, and for him the role is personal. “I came here in second grade in 1967, and...
WHSV
Slavic father tackles language barrier with food truck business
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vladimir Shokov is from Kazakhstan and is on the come-up with serving dishes. After two decades as a truck driver and three weeks in the hospital, Shokov was inspired to start a business with food from an unexpected life change. “I got diabetes from all the...
WHSV
Local production company produces docuseries on rural issues
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Film production company Deep Structure Productions located in Staunton has teamed up with VPM Media to produce a docuseries to air next month. Titled “Life in the Heartland”, the eight-part docuseries touches on rural issues and includes interviews with local businesses in Staunton such as POP Plastic and Jones Gardens.
Augusta Free Press
Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton
Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
WHSV
Vigil held at JMU for crash victims
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Strength and sorrow filled the James Madison University campus on Sunday as the university held a candlelight vigil to honor the three students killed in a crash Thursday. The JMU community came together on Wilson steps to mourn the loss of friends that were like family.
WHSV
Green Dogs Unleashed introduces a few of its Puppy Bowl competitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Puppy Bowl shines a light on not just puppies, but also on rescue organizations that are trying to find animals a forever home. Erika Proctor is the founder of Green Dogs Unleashed. She says the Puppy Bowl brings awareness to their cause. “Puppies from all...
infocville.com
Charlottesville City Council explains decision to whittle replacement member applicants to six
The four remaining members of Charlottesville City Council have privately selected a shortlist of six people who will move forward to a public hearing Monday to be selected as a replacement for former Councilor Sena Magill. They are:. Alex Bryant, former executive director of the Ix Park and former executive...
WHSV
Project breaks ground on Suter Street for 21 affordable homes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The hope for affordable housing is slowly becoming a reality, one neighborhood at a time. The Friendly City Development, a partnership between the Central Valley Habitat of Humanity and P.D.Y. LLC, a private developer, has broken ground for the Suter Street project to build new homes.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg ready to share designs for planned Homeless Services Center
The City of Harrisonburg has learned that finding a solution to homelessness isn’t a quick fix, and to be successful, the city needs the support of nonprofits and service providers. While the city is working to provide a space for a 24/7 day center, it isn’t a service provider.
cbs19news
Special flight takes some Fluvanna County animals north
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A nonprofit aviation organization called Pilots to the Rescue landed at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport on Friday morning to pick up some cats and dogs. The animals are coming from the Fluvanna SPCA and going to a shelter in New Hampshire. Pilots to the...
WHSV
People share why Galentine’s Day should be celebrated
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Galentine’s Day was coined for women to celebrate their friendships. The unofficial holiday has made the Valentine’s Day season more inclusive since its birth in 2010. “Not everybody has a relationship, and it’s kind of like overwhelming but when you have friends, it’s to...
JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash
Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost c…
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. There were five men […]
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
tourcounsel.com
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
WHSV
Shenanarts hosts benefit concert ahead of Spring production
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - It was a night full of applause at Shenanarts in Staunton as cast members of their upcoming production, The Sound of Music, took the stage. Their show Favorite Things paid homage to the legendary Rodgers and Hammerstein by featuring songs from some of their most iconic productions while raising money for production costs.
WHSV
Rockingham County Circuit Court ahead of the curve thanks to technological upgrades
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic many courts across the country have dealt with major backlogs for trials and other cases. However, the Rockingham County Circuit Court has fared better than most. “There were a lot of courts that shut down. Locally courts closed for a period, not...
