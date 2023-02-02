ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHSV

Motor Maids celebrate 25 years of parked motorcycle syndrome

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Parked Motorcycle Syndrome (PMS) celebrates the women who have had their share of mileage on the road. The celebration means capturing a legacy created in Virginia that has impacted generations. Motor Maids is the longest-running motorcycle club for women. Current members with parked motorcycle syndrome and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Slavic father tackles language barrier with food truck business

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vladimir Shokov is from Kazakhstan and is on the come-up with serving dishes. After two decades as a truck driver and three weeks in the hospital, Shokov was inspired to start a business with food from an unexpected life change. “I got diabetes from all the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Local production company produces docuseries on rural issues

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Film production company Deep Structure Productions located in Staunton has teamed up with VPM Media to produce a docuseries to air next month. Titled “Life in the Heartland”, the eight-part docuseries touches on rural issues and includes interviews with local businesses in Staunton such as POP Plastic and Jones Gardens.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton

Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Vigil held at JMU for crash victims

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Strength and sorrow filled the James Madison University campus on Sunday as the university held a candlelight vigil to honor the three students killed in a crash Thursday. The JMU community came together on Wilson steps to mourn the loss of friends that were like family.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Project breaks ground on Suter Street for 21 affordable homes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The hope for affordable housing is slowly becoming a reality, one neighborhood at a time. The Friendly City Development, a partnership between the Central Valley Habitat of Humanity and P.D.Y. LLC, a private developer, has broken ground for the Suter Street project to build new homes.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Special flight takes some Fluvanna County animals north

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A nonprofit aviation organization called Pilots to the Rescue landed at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport on Friday morning to pick up some cats and dogs. The animals are coming from the Fluvanna SPCA and going to a shelter in New Hampshire. Pilots to the...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

People share why Galentine’s Day should be celebrated

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Galentine’s Day was coined for women to celebrate their friendships. The unofficial holiday has made the Valentine’s Day season more inclusive since its birth in 2010. “Not everybody has a relationship, and it’s kind of like overwhelming but when you have friends, it’s to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Daily Voice

JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash

Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost c…
RICHMOND, VA
WOWK 13 News

3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash

MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. There were five men […]
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
tourcounsel.com

Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia

Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Shenanarts hosts benefit concert ahead of Spring production

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - It was a night full of applause at Shenanarts in Staunton as cast members of their upcoming production, The Sound of Music, took the stage. Their show Favorite Things paid homage to the legendary Rodgers and Hammerstein by featuring songs from some of their most iconic productions while raising money for production costs.
STAUNTON, VA

