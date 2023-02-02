SIDNEY – After winning their sixth game in a row handily on Friday, the Red Raiders saw that streak end on Saturday for their fifth loss of the season. Sidney, who is in the middle of a seven-game home stand to finish the regular season, turned a five-point halftime lead against Gering on Friday into a 20-point advantage in the third quarter to defeat the Bulldogs 68-48. But Sidney couldn’t duplicate that scenario on Saturday as their seven-point halftime lead vanished in a 54-50 loss to Scottsbluff.

