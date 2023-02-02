Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Scholarship available for Banner County High School graduate or resident oursuing medical career
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ? Regional West Foundation is currently accepting applications for the Marjorie Jane Streeks Brown Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is available to a Banner County High School graduate or resident of Banner County planning to pursue a degree in healthcare at an accredited college or university. Streeks Brown was...
News Channel Nebraska
Fund established for injured child care director
SIDNEY -- The family of Rhonda Halligan needs the community's help. On Jan. 26, 2023, Halligan, director of Here Wee Grow Child Development Center in Sidney, was driving on Interstate 80 to Cheyenne, Wyo., when she was in a serious vehicle accident. She suffered serious injuries to the left side...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney awarded $300,000 transportation grant
SIDNEY -- The City of Sidney was recently awarded a $300,000 Safe Streets Planning Grant. The announcement was made by Jason Nelke of Keep Sidney Beautiful (KSB). Nelke contracted with the City of Sidney to seek and write grants for city projects. The grant was announced on Feb. 1, 2023..
News Channel Nebraska
Cottam, Whitley win Sidney's first ever girls individual district wrestling titles
BRIDGEPORT - Sidney's Jadyn Cottam and Saphira Whitley became the first wrestlers in school history to win district championships and qualify for the Nebraska School Activities Association State Championships. Cottam (31-4) won the 105-pound weight division with a pin of Tiearra Pollard (31-3), of Norfolk, in 3:47. Whitley (14-5) defeated...
News Channel Nebraska
ALLO celebrates Sidney grand opening
SIDNEY -- ALLO Fiber's presence became official Thursday with a grand opening at their new office. ALLO Fiber is busy installing fiber optics in the Sidney community. Thursday's grand opening celebrated the office location at 638 Illinois St., Sidney. The ribbon-cutting completed a day of celebrating that included drawings, an open house throughout the day and drinks and appetizers with the ribbon cutting that night.
insideradio.com
Nebraska Panhandle Gets A New Classic Hits Station.
Flood Communications launches classic hits KIMB (104.3) for the southern panhandle area of Nebraska. The station, which is licensed to Dix, NE, was purchased by Flood Communications from Michael Radio Group for $25,000 and had been stunting with a loop of Dire Straits' “Money For Nothing” and a promo teasing a $1,000 giveaway.
News Channel Nebraska
Red Raiders Split Weekend Contests
SIDNEY – After winning their sixth game in a row handily on Friday, the Red Raiders saw that streak end on Saturday for their fifth loss of the season. Sidney, who is in the middle of a seven-game home stand to finish the regular season, turned a five-point halftime lead against Gering on Friday into a 20-point advantage in the third quarter to defeat the Bulldogs 68-48. But Sidney couldn’t duplicate that scenario on Saturday as their seven-point halftime lead vanished in a 54-50 loss to Scottsbluff.
News Channel Nebraska
Late fourth quarter run seals victory for Potter-Dix boys over Garden County
OSHKOSH - The Potter-Dix boys basketball team used a 15-2 run in the fourth quarter to help earn their 13th victory of the season Friday night in Oshkosh. Senior Luke Kasten had game-high of 21 points and the Coyotes defeated Garden County, 65-49. Luke cousin, junior Brayden Kasten, chipped in 15 points and freshman Dylan Tabor added 13.
Comments / 0