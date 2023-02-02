ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Are you going to protect me?”- Prince Harry and His Loyalty Tests are Getting Exhausting, Expert Claims

By Shraddha
netflixjunkie.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
SheKnows

There Are Major Hints That Megan Markle May Be ‘Trying to Reclaim Her Identity’ With a Relaunch of Her Former Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that publicity blitz of Harry & Meghan and Spare have started to subside, what is Meghan Markle’s next step? Going back to 2019, there have long been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex would revive her beloved lifestyle website, The Tig. Now, that news is heating up again.
In Style

Prince Harry Implied That He and Meghan Markle Will Never Give Up Their Royal Titles

It’s been a busy couple of months (more like years) for Prince Harry and the royal family as they’ve publicly disputed personal family matters for all to see — and on Sunday night, the drama continued. In promotion of his upcoming memoir, Spare, Harry sat down with Anderson Cooper to discuss whether he and Meghan Markle will ever give up their royal titles among many other shocking revelations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

ANOTHER ROYAL EXIT! Princess Eugenie and Husband To Follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Another Move Abroad?

Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the one thing that remains constant with all their controversies is the infamous Megxit of 2020. At the dawn of the deadly pandemic, the estranged couple called it quits with the Royal Family and went their separate ways. As of now, the Sussex couple is well settled in the state of California USA with their adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, just as we thought it was the last of such daring moves in history, here comes another by Princess Eugenie.
Page Six

Judge Judy blasts ‘selfish, spoiled’ Prince Harry: I would be ‘furious’

Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...
RadarOnline

'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal

Incensed Prince William has become utterly disgusted with his kid brother Harry’s vicious assault on the palace — but sources said his biggest fear is the family drama has taken a terrible toll on their father King Charles’ health, RadarOnline.com has learned. “William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” said an insider. “His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors.” Charles, 74, has had COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet have experts worried the monarch is suffering edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues...
netflixjunkie.com

How Long Will King Charles Put up With Meghan Markle and Her Tantrums To Have her in The Coronation?

As we inch closer to King Charles’ historic Coronation in May, stirring revelations to keep making their way through us amidst the chaos. The Royal fiasco in itself is a rampant controversy going on since time immemorial. Currently, the entire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chaos has overshadowed every other forthcoming event in the United Kingdom or so feels King Charles.
netflixjunkie.com

“I’d never known Granny” – Queen Elizabeth Left Prince Harry Speechless With Her Response to His Request of Marrying Meghan Markle

Time and again, various media reports have suggested how the late Queen Elizabeth adored Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She was extremely welcoming of the former American actress and provided her with love and warmth. However, the former monarch was not very ecstatic when the Duke asked her permission to marry the love of his life.
netflixjunkie.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Attend Coronation, Likely Stay In 300-Year-Old Lavish Frogmore Cottage

As made very clear by the documentary and the aftermath that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not fallen short of supporters after exiting the royal family. It also further proved that the couple has not been stripped off their royal luxuries, as evidenced by the online brawl that followed after the trailer showed a clip of Meghan Markle crying in front of a Hermes blanket.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner

While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...

