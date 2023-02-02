ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hellowoodlands.com

Market Street Names Performers for Spring 2023 Concert Series

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Live music at Market Street is back as the Spring Concert Series lineup features artists performing Top 40, jazz, Latin, country, cover favorites and more, every Thursday, April 13 through June 8 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Sponsored by local Internet provider TACHUS, Market...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
itinyhouses.com

34′ Tiny Home For Four Is Under Construction, Will Be Done Soon!

Whether you’re looking for a luxurious creative retreat or a permanent 34’ tiny home for four, this one does it both. Including a porch that surrounds the entire perimeter, built on 4 x 6 skids and insulated all over, it’s jam-packed with features. 12 of these homes are under construction and will be completed by the second week of January, so make sure you set a reminder for the same!
CONROE, TX
KHOU

Houston business owner helps families with light bills

HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Longtime Houston fast casual restaurant darts into The Woodlands with fresh new location

An enduring, Houston-based fast casual restaurant has arrived in The Woodlands. Café Express opened its new location at 3091 College Park Dr. Created by Café Annie partners chef Robert Del Grande and restaurateur Lonnie Schiller (Schiller is also a CultureMap co-founder) after a trip to Europe, this Café Express location has a look that matches the recently-renovated River Oaks location. Details include European design elements and and a light fixture that spells out "The Woodlands." “We’re honored to bring our European-inspired café menu to The Woodlands community,” Café Express Sarah McAloon said in a statement. “When we open a Café in a...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Santa Fe mom arrested for removing confederate flag off parent's property

A Santa Fe woman says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to remove a neighbor's confederate flag from off her parent's property. She says the neighbor who owns the flag harasses her and the police department did not handle the situation correctly. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reports more on what she says she's been dealing with.
SANTA FE, TX
KHOU

Twitter reacts to Lizzo's lyric about Bissonnet at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES — There was plenty of Houston flavor to the Grammy Awards Sunday night, and that included a well-traveled road in the Bayou City when Lizzo performed live. Lizzo, who grew up in Houston, belted out her songs "About Damn Time" and "Special" at the show. It included these lines from "Special," making reference to Bissonnet Street.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

EXCLUSIVE: Former Houston mayor concerned about city's financial future

The "trailblazing" former mayor Annise Parker is offering her assessment of the city's financial condition and the diagnosis is pretty "troubling" to say the least. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke exclusively and in-depth with Parker who sees big funding problems "dead-ahead" for the nation's fourth-largest city.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe

Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy