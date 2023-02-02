Read full article on original website
Related
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street Names Performers for Spring 2023 Concert Series
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Live music at Market Street is back as the Spring Concert Series lineup features artists performing Top 40, jazz, Latin, country, cover favorites and more, every Thursday, April 13 through June 8 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Sponsored by local Internet provider TACHUS, Market...
This stunning Houston home shows an architect's imagination unleashed
You will want to see the library in this home's turret.
itinyhouses.com
34′ Tiny Home For Four Is Under Construction, Will Be Done Soon!
Whether you’re looking for a luxurious creative retreat or a permanent 34’ tiny home for four, this one does it both. Including a porch that surrounds the entire perimeter, built on 4 x 6 skids and insulated all over, it’s jam-packed with features. 12 of these homes are under construction and will be completed by the second week of January, so make sure you set a reminder for the same!
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
6-year-old reunited with mother after wandering off from bus stop in Humble
According to the mother, the child was left alone at the bus stop after being dropped off and walked five minutes to Walmart before being found by a Good Samaritan
New ramen restaurant and bar under construction in east Pearland
Hotaka Ramen & Izakaya is still under construction at a retail center on Pearland Parkway. (Courtesy Pexels) A new restaurant called Hotaka Ramen & Izakaya is under construction in east Pearland at 1930 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 190. The city of Pearland issued a permit Feb. 1 allowing the business to...
Longtime Houston fast casual restaurant darts into The Woodlands with fresh new location
An enduring, Houston-based fast casual restaurant has arrived in The Woodlands. Café Express opened its new location at 3091 College Park Dr. Created by Café Annie partners chef Robert Del Grande and restaurateur Lonnie Schiller (Schiller is also a CultureMap co-founder) after a trip to Europe, this Café Express location has a look that matches the recently-renovated River Oaks location. Details include European design elements and and a light fixture that spells out "The Woodlands." “We’re honored to bring our European-inspired café menu to The Woodlands community,” Café Express Sarah McAloon said in a statement. “When we open a Café in a...
KENS 5
Man hoping to find dog its forever home after it was left tied up to pole in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A man said he caught someone on camera abandoning a dog at a gas station in southeast Houston on Friday. Jason Hutchinson recorded a video where you can see a dog tied to a pole with a leash. He posted it to social media and the video has since gone viral with more than 11 million views on TikTok.
thekatynews.com
Sueba USA Announces Plans for San Paseo, Katy Area’s Next Upscale Multifamily Property
Sueba USA is expanding its portfolio of upscale multifamily developments with the addition of San Paseo located off the Grand Parkway and less then one mile north of I-10. San Paseo will feature 272 class-A apartment homes and 20, two-story townhomes with attached garages. Located at 1724 Partnership Way next...
Customizable ice cream sandwich shop The Baked Bear now open in Webster area
The Baked Bear opened a new location in the Webster area Jan. 21 and specializes in offering customizable ice cream sandwiches. (Courtesy The Baked Bear) The Baked Bear opened a new location at 18205 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, on Jan. 21, according to Baked Bear employee Jackie. The ice cream...
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township presents the Spring 2023 Concert in the Park Series
There is still plenty of time this spring to bring family and friends to Northshore Park for a popular tradition of music and fun. The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation proudly presents the Spring 2023 Concert in the Park series. Concerts are held on Sunday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30...
Meet 'Mattress Mack,' the newest K-9 officer working in Harris County Precinct 4
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There's a new sheepdog on the streets but his name sounds very familiar. "Mattress Mack" is the newest K-9 with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Jim McIngvale's monicker and alter ego perfectly fit the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. "Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale has always...
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe mom arrested for removing confederate flag off parent's property
A Santa Fe woman says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to remove a neighbor's confederate flag from off her parent's property. She says the neighbor who owns the flag harasses her and the police department did not handle the situation correctly. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reports more on what she says she's been dealing with.
KHOU
Twitter reacts to Lizzo's lyric about Bissonnet at the Grammys
LOS ANGELES — There was plenty of Houston flavor to the Grammy Awards Sunday night, and that included a well-traveled road in the Bayou City when Lizzo performed live. Lizzo, who grew up in Houston, belted out her songs "About Damn Time" and "Special" at the show. It included these lines from "Special," making reference to Bissonnet Street.
fox26houston.com
Exclusive Furniture giving 50 mattresses to victims of tornado in Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown
PASADENA, Texas - Exclusive Furniture is helping local storm victims impacted by the tornado last month. The company will be gifting 50 mattresses to those impacted by the tornado that roared across Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown on Jan. 24. To apply, the company asks residents to submit a 60-second...
Click2Houston.com
Fire inside employee laundry room prompts ground stop at Bush Airport’s Terminal C, officials say
A ground stop was issued at Bush Airport due to a reported fire inside an employee laundry room within Terminal C, officials said. According to Flight Aware, the ground stop was issued shortly before 7 a.m. and it was since lifted at 7:30 a.m. Firefighters with Houston Fire Department quickly...
fox26houston.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former Houston mayor concerned about city's financial future
The "trailblazing" former mayor Annise Parker is offering her assessment of the city's financial condition and the diagnosis is pretty "troubling" to say the least. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke exclusively and in-depth with Parker who sees big funding problems "dead-ahead" for the nation's fourth-largest city.
Houston woman rescued as a baby from NW Houston school more than 40 years ago shares her story
On Feb. 14, 1982, a newborn girl was found outside of M.C. Williams Middle School in northwest Houston. Now, more than 40 years later, we helped her connect with the pair who found her.
Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe
Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Comments / 0