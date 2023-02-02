Read full article on original website
The impact of free to low cost lodging for families of inmates in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is nothing like the unconditional love between a parent and their child. What lengths will you go to see your child? Hector Herrasti and his wife drive eleven hours from Brownsville to Abilene multiple times each year. They’ve been making that drive now for ten years to visit their son, […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Earthquake Strikes Big Country Friday
ABILENE – U.S. Geologists are reporting a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Big Country Friday afternoon. According to information from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 1:00 p.m. Friday on the Scurry County/Fisher County divide. The quake was recorded about 10.3 miles northeast of...
brownwoodnews.com
Santa Anna man arrested for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual
According to a news release from the Coleman Police Department – On February 2, 2023, the Coleman Police Department filed Third-degree Felony charges on Malcolm Todd McMillan, age 54 of Santa Anna, Texas for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual. An arrest warrant was issued and McMillan was arrested by the Santa Anna Police Department in Santa Anna, Texas. He was placed in the Coleman County Jail for allegations that he had taken several thousands of dollars from elderly individuals in Coleman. Bond was set by the Coleman County Justice of the Peace at $40,000.00.
ktxs.com
Clyde Police Department remembering former Callahan County Commissioner
CLYDE, Texas — The Clyde Police Department is mourning the loss of Callahan County Commissioner, Rick McGowen. "Today we are mourning the passing of one of the good ones, Rick McGowen. Rick was a friend to this department, and countless others, helping us out more times than I can count. Two years ago, when our streets were covered in snow, Rick and his crew showed up with heavy equipment and began clearing our city streets. Several months ago Rick showed up to block an intersection as officers were involved in a standoff with a subject who had shot a man the night before, and began firing on officers from his home. We didn’t call Rick and ask for him to help, he just felt the need to help, however he could, and that’s what he did. I ask new officer applicants a question that usually gets strange looks, “what does being noble mean?”. I want them to know, and believe, that what they are signing up to do is noble.it is serving something greater than oneself. Well Rick McGowen was the personification of that, he truly was a “noble” man, and he will be missed. Our prayers go out to the McGowen family, please send yours as well."
6 Rude Things I Have Encountered While Grocery Shopping in Abilene
We've all been there at one time or another - the grocery store. Here in Abilene, they can get awfully crowded and the things you encounter can boggle the mind. Almost all of us have witnessed some rude act at one time or another. I know I have. Maybe these folks are unaware of what they're doing. That's why I think it's time to bring these things to light. Rudeness has happened right here in Abilene at my neighborhood grocery store.
UPDATE: Five earthquakes recorded in Fisher County Friday
FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five earthquakes were recorded in Fisher County Friday, with three of them occurring just hours apart. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the first earthquake, a magnitude 3.5, happened just after 1:00 p.m. and then two more, magnitudes 3.0 and 2.8, happened one minute apart just before 3:00 p.m., a fourth, […]
‘I cried, I screamed, I yelled, but still it didn’t feel real’: Benefit for family of Ashley Rapp, Abilene woman killed on New Years Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On January 1, revelers rang in the new year while Abilene police responded to the 3100 block of College Street in north Abilene. On arrival, officers found 35-year-old Ashley Rapp lying in the street. Rapp was said to be clinging to life with injuries consistent with being run over. She was […]
Beware of the Top 4 Scams Taking Place After Abilene’s Bad Weather
While Punxsutawney Phil the Groundhog is predicting six more weeks of winter weather, the scammers are making their way into Abilene and the Big Country trying to make money from mishaps and the bad weather. According to John Riggins, the President of the Abilene Better Business Bureau, the scammers are already rearing their ugly heads.
Son cries, father addresses family in moments after Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trail verdict
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury delivered a guilty verdict in the 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial in the shooting death of Aaron Howard. Although Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller were both on trial, it was only 72-year-old Johnnie Dee who was found guilty in a unanimous decision. More from the trial: On […]
Crime Reports: Guests accused of squatting in Abilene AirBNB
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of Kirkwood Street – Theft of Motor VehicleA vehicle was involved in […]
‘I don’t have my best friend no more’: Midland man searching for answers three months after his sister died in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Midland man is still searching for answers three months later after his sister was struck by a vehicle and died from her injuries in Abilene. Kayson Paschel, Amber Sue Hall’s brother, said she was one of the only family members he had left. “I don’t have my best friend no […]
Eastland police discipline 2 officers for shooting small dog they believed to be rabid
EASTLAND, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Two Eastland police officers reportedly received discipline, according to the Chief of Police with Eastland Police Department (EPD), after allegedly breaking protocol, shooting and killing a small dog who did not pose an immediate threat. According to police, two EPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Halbryan Street […]
Tye PD launch felony pursuit, hits speeds above 110 mph
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just before 6:00 p.m., the Tye Police Department began a felony pursuit for a person wanted by U.S. Marshals. According to a Facebook post from the Tye Police Department, the pursuit traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. No one was injured and law enforcement is […]
BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene. Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The […]
Crime Reports: ‘White powdery substance’ found on dollar bill, suspect’s nose during Abilene traffic stop
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of S 14th Street – Burglary of BuildingPolice responded to a burglary […]
HAPPENING NOW: Garage fire south of Abilene, first responders rescue dog
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire broke out in south Abilene in the 3300 block of Gays Way. According to witnesses, the fire began around 10:30 p.m. February 4. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of a garage attached to a house and made an active attack. Crews were able […]
‘Nothing but smoke is all you could see’: Homeowner rushed into smoke to rescue animals after his family of seven escape house fire in Baird
Baird, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A family of seven is picking up the pieces after a fire broke out in their home. The homeowner, Edward Underwood, said the fire started in a back bedroom due to faulty electrical wiring. He shared that he was in the kitchen when he started seeing smoke coming from the back […]
