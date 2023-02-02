After a sold-out premiere engagement in the Fall of 2022, The Village! A Disco Daydream, by writer and performer Nora Burns, has returned to Dixon Place by popular demand for an encore four-weekend run. Set in the West Village at the height of the disco era in 1979 (the year Burns first moved to NYC and two years before AIDS was first identified in the US), the metatheatrical comedy with music and dance is loosely based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 Pulitzer Prize-winning classic Our Town and, in the words of the playwright, “is dedicated to all the indomitable spirits who went to that great disco in the sky before they got to finish to their story.”

