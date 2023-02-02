Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
Good Samaritan helps battle Polk County fire
A fire caused moderate damage to a garage near Gentilly (MN) on Friday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Crookston Fire Department responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. The garage was attached to a home owned by 82-year old Duane Spear. Spear reported that an...
wdayradionow.com
valleynewslive.com
Authorities investigating after driver forces WFPS bus to pull over, demands child leaves with him
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man’s alleged aggressive driving is now at the center of an investigation with sheriff deputies after an ‘unusual’ situation on a Horace bus route last week. Parents of children on bus #4 received an email Wednesday morning alerting them to...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD look for man who threw 2 cats out of car, killing 1
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for your help in finding a suspect. Security footage from the city pound shows the suspect throwing two cats out of his vehicle. He hit one as he drove away, and it died. The vehicle is a red, four-door sedan with silver window trim.
valleynewslive.com
KFYR-TV
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
valleynewslive.com
‘I want him to know how grateful I am’: Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is looking to get in contact with a random stranger that helped her after a rollover crash on I-29. Debra Acevedo said she was upside when the good Samaritan got her out. “Oh it was terrifying because once the car...
valleynewslive.com
Doyle taxi crashes into rear of Moorhead city bus
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Doyle taxi cab lost control of the vehicle over icy roads and slid, crashing into the back of a Moorhead City Bus. Around 11:30a.m. Wednesday, February, 1st, a crash happened on the corner of 28th Ave S. and 20th St. in Moorhead involving a Doyle taxi cab and a Moorhead city bus. Everyone was able to walk away safely from the crash with minor injuries reported.. The cause of the crash was due to slick roads and the damage to the bus was minimal while the taxi cab needed to be towed away.
valleynewslive.com
New renderings for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment on University Drive S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New renderings have been released for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment project on University Drive South in Fargo. The ‘BLOC’ will stretch the entire block from 16th to 17th Avenue South. This is the strip mall with Duane’s House of Pizza and Great Wall Chinese Restaurant.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
wdayradionow.com
New Clay County waste processing center in Moorhead opens to public Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- A long-planned waste processing center in Moorhead will open to the public this coming Monday. "As far as the public side, you'll go through the public drop-off. You can deliver household hazardous waste, tires, appliances, electronics, your household garbage or anything that you have at your house that you want to get rid of that's legal we can take it here," said Corey Bang, Clay County Solid Waste Manger.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Schools Superintendent Beth Slette talks staffing, school vouchers and successes of district this school year
(West Fargo, ND) -- As school districts move beyond the halfway point in the current school year, challenges remain when it comes to staffing and filled those open positions. That is no different in West Fargo, where Superintendent Beth Slette says openings within her district vary from all over the place.
valleynewslive.com
Go Red for Women: Fargo mom shares story after heart attack to spread awareness
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cardiovascular Disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, causing one in three deaths every year. February 3 is Go Red for Women Day, an initiative by the American Heart Association to raise awareness and improve heart health for women.
A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good
I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
KFYR-TV
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Davies BBB HC Bart Manson Breaks Down How His Tight Knit Team Is Leading The EDC
Fargo Davies boys basketball head coach Bart Manson joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. He discussed a tight race in the EDC, which players are breaking out for the Eagles, and more!
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Force Forwad Announces College Commitment
Fargo Force Forward Boris Skalos has committed to playing D1 college hockey at Mercyhurst University. Skalos announced his commitment to Laker Hockey on his social media accounts on Friday afternoon. Skalos has tallied 4 goals and 4 assists in his first season with the Force in the USHL. The Clifton,...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
wdayradionow.com
2-03-23 Prime Time Sports Hour 1
6:30 - 6:47 - Show open… What's to come?... Ways to be a part of the show. Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic @ 7 p.m. Fargo Force @ Waterloo Black Hawks @ 7 p.m. Force forward Boris Skalos commits to Mercyhurst University. NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competitions. NHL All-Star...
