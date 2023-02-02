ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in abdomen in Chicago's Gage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood on Sunday night. The shooting happened on West 55th near South Kedzie at about 6:27 p.m. The victim, 25, was standing outside when someone walked up and shot him in the abdomen. He was hospitalized in good condition. No...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot in South Side parking lot

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing in a parking lot Sunday night in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old was in the parking lot around 11:39 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the arm, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

William Nevinger: Missing Chicago boy last seen on far North Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen a week ago. William Nevinger was last seen Jan. 27, 2023, in the 1100 block of W. Farwell Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thieves posing as construction workers burglarize North Side apartment

CHICAGO - Three suspects posing as construction workers burglarized an apartment Sunday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. A female, whose age was unknown, was in her residence around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when someone she didn't know knocked and said he was there to do construction, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Fire investigates arson at South Side restaurant

CHICAGO - A restaurant caught fire on the South Side early Sunday morning and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating it as arson. Police and fire officials responded to a restaurant fire in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street just after midnight and put it out. After further investigation,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 injured after vehicle blows red light, strikes Chicago CTA bus in Roseland

CHICAGO - Four people were injured when a vehicle blew a red light Friday night on Chicago's South Side and struck a CTA bus, sending the bus into a building. Around 6:24 p.m., police say the CTA bus was traveling northbound on Michigan Avenue near 111th Street in the Roseland neighborhood when a Nissan Maxima disobeyed a red light and struck the bus.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center

CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed carjackings reported in North Center, Albany Park on Saturday

Chicago — A woman was carjacked of her Maserati in North Center on Saturday night, Chicago police said, almost exactly 24 hours after another woman was carjacked just across the river in Albany Park. Chicago cops found the Maserati shortly after it was carjacked, but no arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive

Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of thieves breaking into North Side homes for jewelry

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent home burglaries where jewelry was stolen. In each incident, police say the offenders forced their way into the homes and targeted jewelry for theft. The offenders then fled the scene with the stolen property. The crimes happened at the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA crime concerns growing after Blue Line stabbing

CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains had stopped running between the Forest Park and Pulaski Stations for about four hours Saturday morning after a passenger was stabbed. Chicago police say a 48-year-old man was on a train in the 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest, wrist and back by a man.
CHICAGO, IL
