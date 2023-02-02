Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in abdomen in Chicago's Gage Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood on Sunday night. The shooting happened on West 55th near South Kedzie at about 6:27 p.m. The victim, 25, was standing outside when someone walked up and shot him in the abdomen. He was hospitalized in good condition. No...
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested for stabbing someone on CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man is under arrest for attacking someone on a CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Police said Jay Brown, 66, was arrested early Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing a man, 47, on a train on South Austin around 4:45 a.m. There is no information...
Man shot in South Side parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing in a parking lot Sunday night in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old was in the parking lot around 11:39 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the arm, according to police.
Armed Robbery Crew Linked to at Least 15 Crimes, Mostly on Chicago's West Side
An armed robbery crew is connected to at least 15 robberies in the last month, brandishing rifles and stealing victims’ phones, cash and cars in a wide-ranging crime spree. The robberies generally have occurred early in the morning, with the majority victims reporting that they were using ATM’s, or entering or exiting their vehicles.
fox32chicago.com
William Nevinger: Missing Chicago boy last seen on far North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen a week ago. William Nevinger was last seen Jan. 27, 2023, in the 1100 block of W. Farwell Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, a...
CPD believes same thief robbed 3 women at Loop parking garages over past 10 days
Chicago police have issued an alert about a thief who allegedly robbed three women in Loop parking garages in the last 10 days. The most recent robbery was Saturday at 3:15 in the afternoon in a parking garage near Washington and Wells Streets.
fox32chicago.com
Thieves posing as construction workers burglarize North Side apartment
CHICAGO - Three suspects posing as construction workers burglarized an apartment Sunday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. A female, whose age was unknown, was in her residence around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when someone she didn't know knocked and said he was there to do construction, police said.
Massive fire breaks out at Chicago Heights scrap yard
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. - Crews are battling an extra-alarm fire at a scrap yard Monday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at Big Daddy Scrap Yard at 1111 Washington Ave. It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire around 7:30 a.m. The cause of...
cwbchicago.com
Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Fire investigates arson at South Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A restaurant caught fire on the South Side early Sunday morning and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating it as arson. Police and fire officials responded to a restaurant fire in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street just after midnight and put it out. After further investigation,...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
fox32chicago.com
4 injured after vehicle blows red light, strikes Chicago CTA bus in Roseland
CHICAGO - Four people were injured when a vehicle blew a red light Friday night on Chicago's South Side and struck a CTA bus, sending the bus into a building. Around 6:24 p.m., police say the CTA bus was traveling northbound on Michigan Avenue near 111th Street in the Roseland neighborhood when a Nissan Maxima disobeyed a red light and struck the bus.
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
cwbchicago.com
Armed carjackings reported in North Center, Albany Park on Saturday
Chicago — A woman was carjacked of her Maserati in North Center on Saturday night, Chicago police said, almost exactly 24 hours after another woman was carjacked just across the river in Albany Park. Chicago cops found the Maserati shortly after it was carjacked, but no arrests have been made.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
Chicago crime: Woman carjacked at gunpoint in North Center, police say
A woman was sitting the driver's seat of her parked Maserati when four or five males approached her.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop Sunday morning. Police say a red sedan was headed south in the northbound lane of Lake Shore Drive in the 3300 block when it hit a dark-colored SUV that was traveling north. The...
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive
Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of thieves breaking into North Side homes for jewelry
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent home burglaries where jewelry was stolen. In each incident, police say the offenders forced their way into the homes and targeted jewelry for theft. The offenders then fled the scene with the stolen property. The crimes happened at the...
fox32chicago.com
CTA crime concerns growing after Blue Line stabbing
CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains had stopped running between the Forest Park and Pulaski Stations for about four hours Saturday morning after a passenger was stabbed. Chicago police say a 48-year-old man was on a train in the 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest, wrist and back by a man.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0