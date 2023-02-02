Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Driver killed in crash as pieces of vehicle scatter, catch on fire in Plymouth County
Hingham, MA – Police are investigating a single car fatal crash that occurred on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) at the intersection of Shipyard Drive Sunday. According to Hingham Police, at just before 4:45 p.m., a cell phone caller reported a car was driving westbound on Lincoln St. (Rte. 3A) and was “all over the road”. While Officers were heading toward the area, the car crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.
NECN
21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge
A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
capecod.com
Basement fire doused in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to a basement fire in a residence about 8 PM Saturday. The fire in the 1000 block of Main Street was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported. Crews checked for possible spread up the chimney but confined the damage to the basement. Further details were not immediately available. The house was left temporarily uninhabitable and the Red Cross is providing shelter for the occupants.
6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Accidental Weekend Fire On Cape Cod: Authorities
A 6-year-old boy was killed in an accidental two-alarm fire on Cape Cod this weekend, officials said. Orleans Fire responded to the fire at 177 Route 6A in Orleans around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building.
capecod.com
Wareham firefighters respond to early morning blaze
WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Sunday morning at 5:35 AM, Wareham Engine 1, Engine 5, Engine 4, Tower 1, C-1 (Chief Kelley), C-3( A/C Rogers), Onset Engine 2 and Onset C-2 (A/C Andersen), responded to 147 Plymouth Avenue for a structure fire. Engine 1, the duty engine, arrived...
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during snowmobile crash in Somerset
SOMERSET — A 17-year-old from Massachusetts was injured during a snowmobile crash in Somerset today. The crash took place off Castle Brook Road at around 1:00 p.m. The rider was traveling on a trail at around 40 miles-per-hour before losing control and colliding with a tree. Police say the...
capecod.com
Fire departments urge people to check properties for water leaks as thaw begins
CAPE COD – As the thaw begins, local fire departments are literally being flooded with calls for burst pipes. Officials are specifically asking people to check businesses that have been closed and seasonal residences. Some of the statements from local FDs:. Yarmouth: This cold snap has already affected many...
capecod.com
Firefighters extrciate victim after vehicle crashes into woods in Dennis
DENNIS – A vehicle crashed into the woods in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Fisk Street near South Main Street. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from the wreckage. The extent of injury was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
ABC6.com
Fire burns at Wareham home for 2 1/2 hours before being controlled
WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A heavy fire burned at a Wareham home for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon before first responders were able to put it out. Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said crews responded to 11 Knowles Ave. just after 3 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the house.
whdh.com
Fire crews battle house fire in Abington
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out on Washington Street in Abington late Saturday night. Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames through sub-zero temperatures. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home. The cause of the fire remains...
whdh.com
Victim of fatal Orleans fire identified as 6-year-old boy
ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled an accidental fire in Orleans on Saturday night that left a 6-year-old boy dead. Crews responding to a report of fire and smoke in a home at 177 Route 6A around 8:40 p.m. found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story building, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
No timeframe for North Falmouth Elementary School to reopen after burst sprinkler pipe damage
Falmouth fire crews are not sure when an elementary school will be able to reopen after a burst sprinkler pipe sprayed water, leaving significant damage.
capecod.com
Severe Cold, High Winds Impacted Weekend Steamship Service
FALMOUTH – Steamship Authority service was impacted over the weekend due to high winds and mechanical issues brought on by severe cold. The Steamship said the frigid temperatures the region experienced led to water pipes bursting on the M/V Martha’s Vineyard and the M/V Nantucket on Saturday, February 4.
86-year-old Seekonk man found after being reported missing
SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk Police have located 86-year-old Martin Bendiksen, who went missing from his home in Seekonk on Friday. Massachusetts State Police issued a silver alert for Bendiksen on Saturday afternoon. State police thanked all those who helped in the search.
capecod.com
Two injured, one seriously in Bourne crash
BOURNE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Bourne sometime after 9 AM Friday. The crash happened on County Road at Beach Street. The most seriously injured victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police warn of rash of thefts of building materials from construction sites
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: In recent weeks, the area has seen building materials with costs in the thousands, taken from multiple job sites. Overnight thefts of cedar shingles have been reported most recently. We are urging all builders and contractors to secure building materials at the end of the day.
NECN
Police Respond to Barricaded Person in Easton
Police are on scene for a barricaded person in Easton, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon. Easton Police say they and several other agencies are responding to a scene on Spooner St. Police say residents have been evacuated from the area as a precaution. There is no danger to the community at...
fallriverreporter.com
Fire Department: Driver taken to the hospital after crash on Route 79
A Friday night crash in frigid temperatures resulted in one person being taken to a hospital. Fire Department personnel responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 79 and Crooked Lane in Lakeville. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, the occupant was injured when the vehicle left...
capecod.com
Wareham officials rescue dog that fell through ice
WAREHAM – From Wareham DNR: At approximately 7AM on Saturday, February 4th members of Wareham Fire Department, Wareham Police Department, Wareham EMS, and WDNR responded to the area of Bartlett Pond located in the Red Brook Wildlife Management area for a dog that fell through the ice. Within minutes...
fallriverreporter.com
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
