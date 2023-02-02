ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
wabi.tv

Cold weather balloon experiment

As the weak low pressure system approaches the state from the west it will swing in a warm front from south to north. The warm front ushers in more seasonable temperatures this afternoon and some light snow showers in northern Maine and mountain. Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop

BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky

That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Warmer temperatures today with some light snow north

Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows will still be frigid. A warm front, associated with a weak low pressure system, will swing through Sunday afternoon bringing in some light snow showers. Snow showers will linger across northern Maine overnight Sunday. Accumulations will be light, expect a coating to 2". Highest totals will be in the mountains and Northwoods.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades

PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
PORTLAND, ME
observer-me.com

Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze

A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

Fierce Debate Breaks Out on Maine Twitter About Heat Settings

For whatever reason, there are usually two debates that break out every single year when it comes to Mainers and their thermostats. The first happens as the fall weather slowly creeps into a winter chill and the great debate on how long Mainers wait to turn the heat on starts dominating social media feeds.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Above freezing today for most

How’s the weather looking for your Sunday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

14 people displaced and 5 animals killed in Lisbon Falls fire

LISBON, MAINE, Maine — Two families are without a home, and five pets are dead following a duplex fire during the freezing temperatures on Saturday in Lisbon Falls. Firefighters could see heavy fire coming from the second-floor windows of the two-story duplex located at Union Street when they arrived at approximately 4:35 a.m., Lisbon Fire Department Chief Nathan LeClair said Saturday in a news release.
LISBON FALLS, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy