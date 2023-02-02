Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Cold weather balloon experiment
As the weak low pressure system approaches the state from the west it will swing in a warm front from south to north. The warm front ushers in more seasonable temperatures this afternoon and some light snow showers in northern Maine and mountain. Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows...
foxbangor.com
Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop
BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky
That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
wabi.tv
Warmer temperatures today with some light snow north
Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows will still be frigid. A warm front, associated with a weak low pressure system, will swing through Sunday afternoon bringing in some light snow showers. Snow showers will linger across northern Maine overnight Sunday. Accumulations will be light, expect a coating to 2". Highest totals will be in the mountains and Northwoods.
penbaypilot.com
We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades
PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
wsfltv.com
Failing to prepare for record cold could be dangerous; here is how to prepare
Maine Gov. Janet Mills said residents of her state are accustomed to cold weather, but the conditions habitants of her state will see this weekend will be unlike anything they’ve seen in decades. Most of New England is under wind chill warnings. The National Weather Service has warned the...
observer-me.com
Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze
A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
Fierce Debate Breaks Out on Maine Twitter About Heat Settings
For whatever reason, there are usually two debates that break out every single year when it comes to Mainers and their thermostats. The first happens as the fall weather slowly creeps into a winter chill and the great debate on how long Mainers wait to turn the heat on starts dominating social media feeds.
WMTW
Above freezing today for most
How’s the weather looking for your Sunday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
This is What I’m Looking Forward to the Most This Summer in Maine
With temperatures below freezing lately, it’s hard not to think ahead to summer. Waking up to your windshield frozen over and the news telling us to stay inside because it’s THAT cold makes you dream of sunny days on the lake and the sun kissing your skin. There...
newscentermaine.com
Polar vortex arrives in New England, setting some new temperature records
MAINE, USA — You don't need to step outside the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4 to know it's going to bea brutally cold day here in Maine. Some of the latest details coming in are staggering. Here are the highlights:. "Steam devils," formed when arctic air below zero degrees...
'Frostquakes' Reported In Maine As Arctic Blast Deep Freezes New England
Other wild winter weather in the Northeast included sea smoke and steam devils.
Beware! Maine May See A Ground Blizzard On Friday And Saturday
During the winter, we spend a good part of the week, both on-air and off-air, talking about the weather. This week has been no different. As soon as we had cleaned up from the last snow / slush storm, we started talking about this frigid weather. You think we'd be numb to it by now. Nope!
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maine Will Chill You to the Bone
You don't need a thermometer to let you know it's really cold if you can feel the freezing temps biting at you, telling you to get inside and stay warm. And don't even get me started on wind chill. But did you know that even with temperatures dipping well below...
WMTW
Maine ski resorts change operations as frigid temperatures continue to drop
PORTLAND, Maine — As dangerously cold temperatures sink in throughout Maine, many ski resorts in the area are changing how they will operate Friday and Saturday. Night skiing has been cancelled. The main base will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the main...
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
WPFO
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast . Updated Sunday February 5, 2023 at 8 AM.
14 people displaced and 5 animals killed in Lisbon Falls fire
LISBON, MAINE, Maine — Two families are without a home, and five pets are dead following a duplex fire during the freezing temperatures on Saturday in Lisbon Falls. Firefighters could see heavy fire coming from the second-floor windows of the two-story duplex located at Union Street when they arrived at approximately 4:35 a.m., Lisbon Fire Department Chief Nathan LeClair said Saturday in a news release.
