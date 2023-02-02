ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts

By David Cifarelli, Josh Lanier
 3 days ago
As cold temperatures grow even colder, several Massachusetts school districts are closing down for the day on Friday, Feb. 3 Photo Credit: Rosy on Pixabay

As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3.

The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.

Some of the larger school districts including Boston, Chicopee, Holyoke, Worcester, and Springfield have canceled classes for Friday, but more closures could come our way.

Here are a couple of places where you can check if your district will be closed:

Daily Voice will continue to update this article as more closings are announced.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
