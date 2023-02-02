Read full article on original website
Miami police unveil Black History Month-inspired vehicle wrap featuring pan-African colors and kente cloth
The Miami Police on Thursday unveiled a Black History Month-inspired vehicle wrap that features the pan-African colors, outlines of the African continent, raised fists and kente cloth.
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ Sizzles Up A Great Time for the Residents of Coral Springs
The new Coral Springs Police Chief utilized his skills behind the BBQ grill Saturday to “meat” community members and build relationships. “I love to BBQ in my spare time, which isn’t too often, unfortunately,” said Police Chief Brad McKeone. “This is a way for me to put a personal touch on an event and hopefully share some good food.”
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
WSVN-TV
Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found
MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
9 Things to do on a girls trip to Miami
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida
MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in Miami
I have been taking a look at the best burgers in the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to the city of Miami and the highest-ranked burger restaurants in the city.
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
Miami mocked for Africa-themed police for Black History month: 'THIS CANNOT BE'
Twitter erupted in both jokes and anger after a 'tone-deaf' Miami police car was unveiled with an Africa-theme for Black History Month.
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
WSVN-TV
Howard Finkelstein speaks at FIU event to combat hate
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Our legal expert, Howard Finkelstein, took part in a special event to help combat hate in our community. High schoolers from across South Florida attended the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center’s student awareness day at Florida International University, Thursday. They were taught the dangers...
miamionthecheap.com
Free ‘Classics by the Bay’ car show in Homestead
Rev up your engines and get in gear! On Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Homestead Bayfront Park and Marina, classic cars of all makes and models will be on display at the 17th annual Classics by the Bay classic car show. Event admission is free. The cost for parking is $7, via the Pay By Phone app or on-site Pay-Station.
fox13news.com
Florida cat returned to shelter for being 'too affectionate' goes viral
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A cat in Florida is going viral after he was surrendered to an animal shelter for being too – affectionate!. According to the Humane Society of Broward County, the former owner says 4-year-old Jerry the cat would wait up for her too much and meow too much.
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida
Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
Marcos Pizza Looks to Be Planning New Plantation Location
Florida is the brand’s third most developed state, after Texas and Ohio, with more than 130 locations
Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited
MIAMI - Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous Restaurant
The crabs weren’t part of their early success. It didn’t occur to them that the local crustacean was even edible until 1921 when James Allison built an aquarium at the foot of the bay and Fifth Street.
