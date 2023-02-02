Read full article on original website
Related
Quartz
Uruguay has the strongest democracy in the Americas, while the US lags far behind
The most democratic country in the Americas is not Canada or the US, but Uruguay. The small South American nation scored especially high on this year’s Democracy Index, the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual ranking of national electoral systems. Canada ranked close behind Uruguay, while the US isn’t even considered a “full democracy,” according to the index.
Quartz
Peru's political crisis cuts off access to 2% of the world's much-needed copper supply
The Chinese-owned Las Bambas mine in Peru, responsible for close to 2% of the world’s copper production, officially halted production on Feb. 1 after months of blockades and protests made continued operations impossible. MMG Ltd., the owner of the mine, announced it would cease all activity and transition to...
‘Rolê’ Director Vladimir Seixas on Fighting Racial Targeting, New Day Dawning for Brazilian Filmmaking After Bolsonaro Rule (EXCLUSIVE)
For Brazilian director Vladimir Seixas the sun is rising anew for filmmakers in his country after the end of years of Jair Bolsonaro rule. The helmer known for his searing investigative work on Brazil’s urban, social and cultural transformations, says that now is the time for documentary makers in his country to step forward and make the films about “the lots of stories” waiting to be told. After four years without a culture ministry – a government department that president Bolsonaro gutted and dissolved in 2019, and which was only reinstated this year by the new Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva administration...
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
National security alarm bells are ringing due to Iran’s warlike saber-rattling and terrorism in Latin America, prompting a warning from some in Congress.
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
BBC
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has applied for US visa
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a six-month US tourist visa, his lawyer has told the BBC. Mr Bolsonaro has been staying in Florida since 30 December. The former president plans to stay in the US while immigration officials process the visa. He is under investigation in Brazil...
Crime, inflation fueling new surge of Ecuadorians migrating to U.S.
Irregular migration from Ecuador picked up at the end of last year, after a substantial decrease through most of the fiscal year 2022.
hubpages.com
How Kenya Got Its Name
The Name Kenya is said to be from the Kamba word ‘Kinyaa.’ It is claimed that Ludwig Krapf in his journey into the interior on 3 December 1849, in the company of a Kamba trader, he was astonished to see a snow capped mountain in the tropics. He asked his guide, Kivui to tell him the name of the mountain. In his Akamba accent, Kivui is reported to have answered “Kinyaa.” Krapf transcribed name in the Roman alphabet as Kegnia. In his writings, he varied the spelling between Kegnia and Kenia. It is possible that Kenya is also from the word Kenia – please, make happy in both the Kikuyu and Kamba languages as will be shown in the following argument. The discussion below shows that the word Kenia which eventually became Kenya is from a rich history that takes us back to the Ancient Ethiopian Kingdoms of the 18th Dynasty. In this history, Akhenaten is at the center of it. Read on.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Italy facing attacks by international anarchists, foreign minister says
ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian embassies all over the world are at risk of anarchist attacks linked to the case of the hunger-striking Alfredo Cospito, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.
remezcla.com
WATCH: Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico Share Their Love Story Thanks to Fenty
Love is in the air. Mariana Varela (Miss Argentina) and Fabiola Valentín (Miss Puerto Rico) have joined the campaign for Rihanna’s first luxury perfume, Fenty Eau de Parfum, and given us a look at their love story. Fenty describes Rihanna’s new perfume as having “a warm floral scent...
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs
CAPE TOWN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade, its environmental department said on Thursday, after the first were transferred last year from neighbouring Namibia.
Biden to meet with Lula 1 month after attack on Brazilian government
President Biden will host Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Feb. 10, the White House announced Tuesday. In a statement, the White House said the two presidents "will discuss the United States' unwavering support of Brazil's democracy and how the two countries can continue to work together to promote inclusion and democratic values in the region and around the world." They will also talk about numerous other matters, including economic development and climate change, the White House said. Lula's visit will come just one month after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who Lula defeated in the presidential election last...
SFGate
Is there hope for a dying river in Kenya's growing capital?
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Vultures scavenge for dead animals along a river turned sewer conduit in Kenya's capital Nairobi. Its waters turn from clear to black as it traverses informal settlements and industrial hubs. The river and its tributaries cross Kibera, known as Africa’s largest slum with close to...
Spain returns paintings stolen during WWII to Poland
The Spanish government has returned two paintings to Poland which were stolen during World War II, as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City returned dozens of artifacts looted from Italy.
travelawaits.com
These 3 European Cities Are The 2023 Capitals Of Culture — What That Means And Why You Should Visit
Each year, an international panel of cultural experts chooses two or more European cities as European Capitals of Culture (ECoCs). As a result, the cities’ cultural heritage and history are promoted throughout the year, and they prosper from international visibility as an ECoC. The award has been given to more than 60 cities across the European Union (EU) and elsewhere.
Italy's Friuli region is one of Europe's best kept secrets
Its mountains, canyons, beaches and lagoons make it one of Italy's most beautiful and varied landscapes, but few people -- and that includes Italians -- know anything about Friuli Venezia Giulia.
United Kingdom hits back at Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong
The United Kingdom has hit back at Penny Wong's suggestion Britain needs to do more to confront its colonial past, saying history cannot be eradicated or erased.
TravelNoire
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.https://travelnoire.com/
Comments / 0