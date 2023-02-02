Read full article on original website
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nets rejected Suns trade offer featuring Chris Paul and former Celtics wing for Kyrie Irving (report)
The Kyrie Irving sweepstakes moved quickly over the weekend as several teams lined up for his services before the Nets ultimately dealt the All-Star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick and two second-round picks according to multiple reports. The array...
Kyrie Irving could sit rest of season if Nets guard isn’t traded (report)
Kyrie Irving could have played his last game in a Nets uniform — regardless of if he gets move by next Thursday’s trade deadline. Irving delivered the Nets his trade ultimatum Friday, saying that the organization could either trade him or he’ll walk as a free agent this summer.
Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks (report)
Kyrie Irving is heading to the Western Conference just two days after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Shams Charania of Stadium was first to report that the Nets are dealing the All-Star point guard to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2027 second round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick.
Magic Johnson would ‘love’ Kyrie Irving in a Lakers jersey after trade request
The Kyrie Irving trade sweepstakes are officially underway after the Nets guard delivered an ultimatum to the organization Friday. Either the Nets can move Irving by the Feb. 9 trade deadline or he’ll leave Brooklyn as a free agent this summer. Teams are already lining up for the All-Star...
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Suns ‘prepared’ to pursue Nets star after Kyrie Irving deal (report)
The Nets and Mavericks made waves across the league after agreeing to a deal that sends Kyrie Irving to Dallas. Roughly 48 hours after Irving requested a trade, the former Nets guard is pairing up with Luka Doncic as the Mavericks hope they can make a run for the rest of the season.
Kyrie Irving makes surprise trade demand ultimatum to Nets ahead of trade deadline (report)
Kyrie Irving wants a change of scenery yet again according to a new report. Shams Charania of Stadium says the Nets point guard has requested a deal ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline or he will walk in free agency. The Nets had seemingly turned a corner in their relations...
5 Kyrie Irving trade destinations after Nets ultimatum: Lakers, Heat and more
The Kyrie Irving sweepstakes are officially back on after the Nets guard delivered an ultimatum to the organization Friday. Either the Nets can trade Irving by the Feb. 9 trade deadline or the 30-year-old guard will leave in free agency this summer. It’s been a relatively quiet trade deadline this...
Former Celtics star in talks to join staff at Kentucky with John Calipari (report)
Rajon Rondo could be heading back to school this year -- as a coach and student. Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim reports that the former Boston Celtics Rondo guard is in talks to join John Calipari’s coaching staff at Kentucky next season. According to Pilgrim, the former Wildcats star is reportedly back on campus to take classes and “hanging around the basketball offices.”
Celtics’ NBA Championship odds improve to +290; Is now the time to bet Boston?
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The odds suggest that the Boston Celtics have the best chance of any NBA team to win the Championship this...
