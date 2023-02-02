ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks (report)

Kyrie Irving is heading to the Western Conference just two days after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Shams Charania of Stadium was first to report that the Nets are dealing the All-Star point guard to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2027 second round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick.
DALLAS, TX
MassLive.com

Former Celtics star in talks to join staff at Kentucky with John Calipari (report)

Rajon Rondo could be heading back to school this year -- as a coach and student. Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim reports that the former Boston Celtics Rondo guard is in talks to join John Calipari’s coaching staff at Kentucky next season. According to Pilgrim, the former Wildcats star is reportedly back on campus to take classes and “hanging around the basketball offices.”
BOSTON, MA
Comments / 0

