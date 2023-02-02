UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO