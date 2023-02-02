Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
6 Centers Sixers Could Consider Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is approaching and the 76ers could use a center.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Report: Kevin Durant 'Less Than Enthralled' With Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn Nets have a lot to figure out
Sixers' Joel Embiid Questionable vs. Knicks on Sunday Night
Joel Embiid is on the Sixers' injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Ben Golliver on Pelicans season, All-Star snubs, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer break down the strange start and end of the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Washington Post’s Ben Golliver also joins the podcast (7:15) to discuss how he is tracking LeBron James’ record breaking season, how he thinks the Pelicans are doing midway through the NBA season, the recent public refereeing issues, and who he thinks might have been snubbed from an NBA All-Star game nod.
Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers road win streak ended by Knicks
Paul Reed - 2 De’Anthony Melton - 1 The Sixers’ eight-game win streak on the road was cut short Sunday evening as they fell 108-97 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Sixers were able to jump out to a quick double-digit lead in the...
Timberwolves cruise to win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
Jonas Valanciunas doubtful for Sunday home game vs. Kings
UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
Reports: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets before deadline
NEW YORK (AP) — Unable to get a new contract, Kyrie Irving is looking for a new address. The All-Star guard has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, according to ESPN and The Athletic. Irving made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, the news outlets reported Friday.
NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
No changes to Pelicans injury list for Saturday home game vs. Lakers
LA LAKERS (25-28, 12TH IN WEST) Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis. NEW ORLEANS (26-27, 10TH IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas.
The Chase Down Pod - You Find Out
The Cavs dug deep and responded with a resounding win over the Memphis Grizzlies on national TV. Justin and Carter break down Darius Garland's star performance, the Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell fracas, Ricky Rubio's electric fourth quarter and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2023
An important weekend in the Smoothie King Center started in stirring fashion Saturday, with New Orleans (27-27) ending a 10-game losing streak via a 131-126 triumph over the unpopular-around-town Lakers. Former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram rolled to 35 points. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Trey Murphy and Herb...
Preview: Wizards look to bounce back in Brooklyn on second leg of back-to-back
The Wizards (24-27) are coming off a tough Friday night loss in D.C. at the hands of the Trail Blazers. Now, in a less-than-24-hour turnaround, they head to Brooklyn to take on a talented Nets squad (31-20). Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) WHEN: 6:00...
76ers Return to Madison Square Garden | Gameday Report 52/82
The 76ers (34-17) continue to roll - having won 22 of their last 27 games and nine of their last 10. Next up: A Sunday visit to Madison Square Garden. The Sixers and Knicks (28-26) last met on Christmas Day, when the Sixers took a dramatic 119-112 win home for the holidays.
New Orleans Pelicans announce Spanish radio partnership with Crocodile Broadcasting Corporation
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has reached an exclusive rights broadcast agreement with Crocodile Broadcasting Corporation to broadcast Pelicans games live on a Spanish language radio broadcast. "Tropical 105.7 is excited to add the New Orleans Pelicans basketball games to our sports radio programming! Now, the...
Jusuf Nurkic Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (February 3, 2023) – Jusuf Nurkic left Wednesday night’s game at Memphis in the first quarter with a left calf injury and did not return. An MRI conducted on Thursday revealed a left calf strain.
