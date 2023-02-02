Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Four Mardi Gras parades roll this weekend across the Coast
As we get closer and closer to Fat Tuesday, we have another weekend full of parade fun in South Mississippi. Saturday, the Elks Club Parade rolls at 1 p.m., followed by Krewe Unique on the same route in Ocean Springs. The Pass Christian Carnival Association also rolls Saturday at 1...
wxxv25.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Saucier
Whileh no one hit Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot, there were two $100,000 tickets sold in Mississippi — including one in Saucier. Tonight’s drawing — if there is a winner — will be for an estimated $747 million, ranking it the fifth largest Powerball jackpot to date. The cash value is an estimated $403.1 million.
wxxv25.com
Former Gulfport Admirals Blake Johnson and Gabe Lacy teammates for the third time at USM
Almost three years since COVID-19 pandemic took sports away from us, what we’re all learning is everyone has their COVID moment, where you were when the sky fell, what were you doing?. For Gulfport alums Blake Johnson and Gabe Lacy their moment is more surreal than most. The 2018...
wxxv25.com
Waveland Elementary students cheer on Bay High soccer as they prepare for State Championship
Waveland Elementary showed their support for the Bay High boys soccer team today as they get ready for the 4A State Soccer Championship this weekend. Students were shouting and waving posters and signs, cheering on the team as they paraded through the halls at Waveland Elementary. The soccer players handed...
wxxv25.com
Camellia Society annual show in Gulfport
A long running show taking place tomorrow in Lyman will celebrate all things camellias!. In studio with more is Mississippi Gulf Coast Camellia Society President Jason Dean.
WLOX
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has...
WLOX
NOISE WARNING: Gulfport Seabee base holds training exercises Feb. 6-17th
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you hear sirens or gunfire, or see an increase in traffic near the Gulfport Seabee base this week, it’s not an emergency. It’s just a training exercise. Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2023 is the Navy’s annual anti-terrorism, force protection (ATFP) exercise. It’s not...
WLOX
Married couple of 50 years shares love story at Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The coast’s first parade of carnival season kicked off Saturday. Dozens drew in from in-state and out-of-state, filling the streets as the annual Ocean Springs Elks Parade rolled through downtown. The parade followed it’s traditional route from Beach Front to Washington Street. Many folks...
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
WLOX
Rouses new Biloxi location expected to increase business with Popp’s Ferry Extension
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Louisiana-based grocer Rouses Market announced plans to open a store in Biloxi. The new location will break ground at the corner of Pass and Popp’s Ferry roads in the old Winn-Dixie location. The intersection is one of the busiest in the city, which is expected to bring dozens of shoppers into the area.
tourcounsel.com
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
WLOX
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An uprising trend of economic activity began last year as the nation came off the heels of the pandemic. One of those cities which have benefitted is Ocean Springs. Earlier this past week, we took a look at the new Bacchus on the Bayou restaurant,...
WLOX
Sweetgrass medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100...
wxxv25.com
Tyjae Spears, Jaren Hall making Senior Bowl waves
They say the draft starts in Mobile where more than 120 of the best players in all of college football descend upon the Azalea City as they make their final push leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. Exciting week of Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium where some...
wxxv25.com
Suspect wanted in Kentucky arrested in Biloxi
We’re getting more information about the arrest of a man who was wanted in Kentucky and was last seen in Ocean Springs. Aaron Jarvis Sr. was arrested this morning in Biloxi. Biloxi police say based on a tip, officers spotted Jarvis’ vehicle and pulled him over on a traffic stop and made the arrest.
WLOX
Moss Point Police announce new initiative to help solve crime
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has been doing in the community. Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. There’s...
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
wxxv25.com
Lola and Friends Bunny Rescue seeking homes for abandoned bunnies
Abandoned bunnies have been popping up all over the Gulf Coast. They may look cute and they may look cuddly, but many of these rabbits have been abused and abandoned, left in the wild to fend for themselves. Lola and Friends Bunny Rescue of South Mississippi has 50 domesticated rabbits...
OnlyInYourState
There Are 4 Exceptional Places To Grab A Life-Changing Plate of Shrimp All In The Small Town Of Kiln, Mississippi
Located near the Gulf Coast, the tiny town of Kiln, Mississippi, has an extraordinarily high ratio of seafood restaurants to residents. The best part is that the establishments fill different niches for diners, from unpretentious, shack-style eateries to a fancier fine-dining experience. Whether you prefer your shrimp as part of loaded fries or tossed in a beautiful plate of pasta, Kiln has something for all shrimp lovers.
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit
Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
Comments / 0