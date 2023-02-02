ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

wxxv25.com

Four Mardi Gras parades roll this weekend across the Coast

As we get closer and closer to Fat Tuesday, we have another weekend full of parade fun in South Mississippi. Saturday, the Elks Club Parade rolls at 1 p.m., followed by Krewe Unique on the same route in Ocean Springs. The Pass Christian Carnival Association also rolls Saturday at 1...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Saucier

Whileh no one hit Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot, there were two $100,000 tickets sold in Mississippi — including one in Saucier. Tonight’s drawing — if there is a winner — will be for an estimated $747 million, ranking it the fifth largest Powerball jackpot to date. The cash value is an estimated $403.1 million.
SAUCIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Camellia Society annual show in Gulfport

A long running show taking place tomorrow in Lyman will celebrate all things camellias!. In studio with more is Mississippi Gulf Coast Camellia Society President Jason Dean.
GULFPORT, MS
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA
tourcounsel.com

Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Sweetgrass medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi

Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Tyjae Spears, Jaren Hall making Senior Bowl waves

They say the draft starts in Mobile where more than 120 of the best players in all of college football descend upon the Azalea City as they make their final push leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. Exciting week of Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium where some...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Suspect wanted in Kentucky arrested in Biloxi

We’re getting more information about the arrest of a man who was wanted in Kentucky and was last seen in Ocean Springs. Aaron Jarvis Sr. was arrested this morning in Biloxi. Biloxi police say based on a tip, officers spotted Jarvis’ vehicle and pulled him over on a traffic stop and made the arrest.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Moss Point Police announce new initiative to help solve crime

Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has been doing in the community. Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. There’s...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Lola and Friends Bunny Rescue seeking homes for abandoned bunnies

Abandoned bunnies have been popping up all over the Gulf Coast. They may look cute and they may look cuddly, but many of these rabbits have been abused and abandoned, left in the wild to fend for themselves. Lola and Friends Bunny Rescue of South Mississippi has 50 domesticated rabbits...
GULFPORT, MS
OnlyInYourState

There Are 4 Exceptional Places To Grab A Life-Changing Plate of Shrimp All In The Small Town Of Kiln, Mississippi

Located near the Gulf Coast, the tiny town of Kiln, Mississippi, has an extraordinarily high ratio of seafood restaurants to residents. The best part is that the establishments fill different niches for diners, from unpretentious, shack-style eateries to a fancier fine-dining experience. Whether you prefer your shrimp as part of loaded fries or tossed in a beautiful plate of pasta, Kiln has something for all shrimp lovers.
KILN, MS
wxxv25.com

Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit

Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

