WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Details Behind AEW Lexington, Jay Briscoe Tribute

The Jay Briscoe tribute went off well, and many things were changed to accommodate it on AEW Dynamite. Prior to Tuesday, it didn't look like the tribute or Mark Briscoe's match was happening, but AEW moved many things around to make it a reality. Ian Riccaboni was booked for the show Tuesday, and flew in just hours before the show.
LEXINGTON, KY
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Mariah May Talks STARDOM, Joining Club Venus, Future | 2023 Interview

Scott Edwards speaks with STARDOM's Mariah May! See more of his work on FightfulSelect.com on the Select Style Podcast!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Jamie Hayter Reflects On Her Match With Hikaru Shida, Wants To Face Her At A PPV

Jamie Hayter would happily face Hikaru Shida again. Hayter and Shida, a former AEW Women's World Champion, have clashed several times, as they have faced off in multiple tag team matches. They were both in the four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All Out 2022, where Toni Storm emerged victorious. Hayter beat Storm to win the title at AEW Full Gear 2022. She then defended the gold against Shida on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Working In Video Game Development, Developing AEW: Elite General Manager

Aubrey Edwards talks AEW: Elite General Manager and her history in the video game industry. Most wrestling fans know Aubrey Edwards as one of AEW's referees but before her days of wearing the stripes, she had a career in the video game industry. Edwards was a video game developer largely focused on mobile games, and she would bring that expertise to AEW as part of the AEW: Elite General Manager project.
Samoa Joe Talks Twisted Metal Series & Suicide Squad Game, Says News Is 'Hopefully On The Horizon'

Samoa Joe provides an update on his upcoming non-wrestling related projects. Samoa Joe is set to have a very busy 2023 outside of the world of wrestling. First, Joe is the voice actor for King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game that is set to release in May 2023. Furthermore, Joe plays Sweet Tooth in the upcoming Twisted Metal series that has been teased to release in 2023 as well.
Adam Cole Details His Recovery From Two Head Injuries, Says It Was The Scariest Part Of His Career

Adam Cole opens up about his injuries and his recovery. Cole went down with an injury at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022. At the show, Cole competed in a four-way match against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champon. At the time, Cole was working through an injury. After Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan then confirmed that Cole was hurt, as he reportedly suffered a severe concussion. Cole made a one-off appearance on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he and reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) turned on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). After he missed several months, Cole returned on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and made it clear that, after overcoming his injuries, he's determined to return to the ring.
Taylor Wilde Discusses Becoming A Mother In Wrestling

Taylor Wilde talks being a mother in wrestling. Having a child in the world of wrestling used to spell the end of many female performer's careers, but that is seemingly no longer the case. Current stars such as Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Candice LeRae have all recently successfully returned to the ring after giving birth to a child. Taylor Wilde, who had a child in 2018, made her own successful return to the ring in 2021 after being away from the ring for ten years.
Details On Good Brothers' WWE Contracts

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are locked up for quite some time, Fightful Select has learned. If you were expecting anything short term out of The OC/Bullet Club/Good Brothers combination, that doesn't look to be the case. When asking within WWE about the length of some WWE deals, Fightful Select had learned that many are three-year deals, expiring in mid-to-late 2025. Not The OC's, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Tony Khan On WWE Sale Process: I'm Interested In It Very Much And Potentially Being Involved

Tony Khan remains interested in the WWE sale process. WWE is engaged with outside advisors to review strategic alternatives in relation to upcoming media rights negotiations. One strategic alternative is a potential sale of the company, which would happen before media rights deals for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown are locked in. Nick Khan recently stated that a sale could happen quickly, possibly within the next three months.
Chris Jericho And Danhausen Are A Very Good, Very Evil Tag Teamhausen

The latest Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise set sail from February 2 through February 6. The cruise featured live musical performances, podcasts, and wrestling matches. During the cruise, Chris Jericho teamed with Danhausen, and went full Danhausen for the bout. Jericho was advertised to team with...
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
