WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Details Behind AEW Lexington, Jay Briscoe Tribute
The Jay Briscoe tribute went off well, and many things were changed to accommodate it on AEW Dynamite. Prior to Tuesday, it didn't look like the tribute or Mark Briscoe's match was happening, but AEW moved many things around to make it a reality. Ian Riccaboni was booked for the show Tuesday, and flew in just hours before the show.
Matt Riddle Shows Off 'Amazing' New Grill, Thanks Girlfriend For Supporting Him During 'Recovery'
Matt Riddle changes up his look during his time away from WWE. Riddle has been away from WWE television since the December 5 episode of WWE Raw where he was injured by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. At the time, WWE had announced that Matt Riddle would be out of action for up to six weeks.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Mariah May Talks STARDOM, Joining Club Venus, Future | 2023 Interview
Scott Edwards speaks with STARDOM's Mariah May! See more of his work on FightfulSelect.com on the Select Style Podcast!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Swerve Strickland Interview | Wrestling Perspective Podcast w/ Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell
Swerve Strickland joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell. - Parker Boudreaux and about helping wash off the moniker of “The Next Brock Lesnar”. - Killshot in Lucha Underground. - Evolving outside of wrestling. - Why Pro Wrestling is his true passion before Music. -...
Jamie Hayter Reflects On Her Match With Hikaru Shida, Wants To Face Her At A PPV
Jamie Hayter would happily face Hikaru Shida again. Hayter and Shida, a former AEW Women's World Champion, have clashed several times, as they have faced off in multiple tag team matches. They were both in the four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All Out 2022, where Toni Storm emerged victorious. Hayter beat Storm to win the title at AEW Full Gear 2022. She then defended the gold against Shida on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Working In Video Game Development, Developing AEW: Elite General Manager
Aubrey Edwards talks AEW: Elite General Manager and her history in the video game industry. Most wrestling fans know Aubrey Edwards as one of AEW's referees but before her days of wearing the stripes, she had a career in the video game industry. Edwards was a video game developer largely focused on mobile games, and she would bring that expertise to AEW as part of the AEW: Elite General Manager project.
Preview The Opening For NXT Vengeance Day, Batista Not Joining DC Cinematic Universe | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update ahead of WWE NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4, 2023. - Tonight, NXT Vengeance Day is the first standalone NXT event outside Florida in 3 years. Tonight's show will be opened by one of nxt's greatest exports, Charlotte Flair. Fans can see the full opening above.
Samoa Joe Talks Twisted Metal Series & Suicide Squad Game, Says News Is 'Hopefully On The Horizon'
Samoa Joe provides an update on his upcoming non-wrestling related projects. Samoa Joe is set to have a very busy 2023 outside of the world of wrestling. First, Joe is the voice actor for King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game that is set to release in May 2023. Furthermore, Joe plays Sweet Tooth in the upcoming Twisted Metal series that has been teased to release in 2023 as well.
FSW No Escape: Execution Day Results (1/29): Hammerstone, Danny Limelight In Action
Future Stars of Wrestling held its FSW No Escape: Execution Day on January 29 from Silver Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The event aired on FITE TV. Learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. FSW No Escape: Execution Day...
Adam Cole Details His Recovery From Two Head Injuries, Says It Was The Scariest Part Of His Career
Adam Cole opens up about his injuries and his recovery. Cole went down with an injury at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022. At the show, Cole competed in a four-way match against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champon. At the time, Cole was working through an injury. After Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan then confirmed that Cole was hurt, as he reportedly suffered a severe concussion. Cole made a one-off appearance on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he and reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) turned on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). After he missed several months, Cole returned on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and made it clear that, after overcoming his injuries, he's determined to return to the ring.
Taylor Wilde Discusses Becoming A Mother In Wrestling
Taylor Wilde talks being a mother in wrestling. Having a child in the world of wrestling used to spell the end of many female performer's careers, but that is seemingly no longer the case. Current stars such as Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Candice LeRae have all recently successfully returned to the ring after giving birth to a child. Taylor Wilde, who had a child in 2018, made her own successful return to the ring in 2021 after being away from the ring for ten years.
Details On Good Brothers' WWE Contracts
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are locked up for quite some time, Fightful Select has learned. If you were expecting anything short term out of The OC/Bullet Club/Good Brothers combination, that doesn't look to be the case. When asking within WWE about the length of some WWE deals, Fightful Select had learned that many are three-year deals, expiring in mid-to-late 2025. Not The OC's, according to sources familiar with the situation.
NWA USA Results And Stream (2/4): Homicide, Kerry Morton, Psycho Love In Action
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA USA on February 4 from Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. Fans can watch the show in the video above. Full results are below. NWA USA Results And Stream (2/4) - The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) speak...
Sami Callihan: Fans Are In For A Crazy Ride With The Design's Story, We've Just Touched The Surface
Sami Callihan is excited to see The Design's story plays out. Throughout his many years with the company, Sami Callihan has done nearly everything there is to do with IMPACT Wrestling. Alongside having a reign as IMPACT World Champion, Callihan has also had big time feuds with the likes of Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Moose.
Tony Khan On WWE Sale Process: I'm Interested In It Very Much And Potentially Being Involved
Tony Khan remains interested in the WWE sale process. WWE is engaged with outside advisors to review strategic alternatives in relation to upcoming media rights negotiations. One strategic alternative is a potential sale of the company, which would happen before media rights deals for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown are locked in. Nick Khan recently stated that a sale could happen quickly, possibly within the next three months.
Chris Jericho And Danhausen Are A Very Good, Very Evil Tag Teamhausen
The latest Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise set sail from February 2 through February 6. The cruise featured live musical performances, podcasts, and wrestling matches. During the cruise, Chris Jericho teamed with Danhausen, and went full Danhausen for the bout. Jericho was advertised to team with...
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
