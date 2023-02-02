ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
MA Mourns The Loss Of A Well Known Child Star

The 1960's truly brought us some fantastic shows on the small screen. Two shows in particular had a so-called rivalry as "The Addams Family" and "The Munsters" aired on prime time for 2 seasons on different networks from 1964 to 1966. Both comedies had a similar theme as The Addams household aired on ABC-TV. They were quirky, but eccentric in nature and the Munster clan gave us a dose of slapstick humor. Viewers were asked which show they preferred as adults became fond of Morticia, Gomez and company while younger audiences (present company included) enjoyed the antics that took place at 1313 Mockingbird Lane that was a hit on the Tiffany Network, CBS. Massachusetts residents: What was your preference as this pair of shows were equally good in nature. They truly DON'T make TV shows like this anymore. Both series featuring every episode, uncut and uninterrupted are in my DVD collection as well.
19 Charming Small Towns in Massachusetts You Need to Visit

Boston certainly has its charm, but if you’re looking for a unique, quaint destination, check out these charming small towns in Massachusetts!. Whether you’re going on a short weekend vacation, a long road trip, or even looking to relocate, Massachusetts has plenty of options when it comes to small towns that are BIG on charm.
Which Massachusetts City Had The Coldest Windchill?

The extreme cold last night combined with wicked winds teamed up to deliver STUNNING wind chill temperatures this morning. Here were some of the readings posted this morning to social media by the National Weather Service. Andover -37 Boston -30 Dedham -25 Falmouth -27 Framingham -16 Gloucester -34 Haverhill -42...
The New England Aquarium In Massachusetts Is Offering Free Livestreams Of Penguins, Fish, And More

Do you love spending time at the aquarium or find watching fish in a tank a relaxing thing to do? Well, we don’t all have the time or the ability to go to the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts on a daily basis. But what we can do is watch live streams of two different areas of the aquarium. So, sit back, relax, and be an armchair traveler as you watch the New England Aquarium’s fish and penguins live from the comfort of your own home.
Analysis: A Region That to Survive May Need to Lego and Let God…

The news arrived in Boston with mirth and joy. Not quite Santa Claus, but Lego was coming to town. The Danish toymaker known for colorful, interlocking pieces ably licensed both from and to blockbuster films, was relocating their offices and 740 jobs from Connecticut to the Hub. It is to join an education center already in the Back Bay section of Boston.,
10 Things You’ll Only Understand If You’re from Massachusetts

Massachusetts, like all states, has its own code of language. Heck, we have our own term that describes who we are which was originally based on our aggressive driving, and that term which nowadays can be both insulting and endearing is "Masshole." Let's take a look at some terms and phrases that are exclusive to Massachusetts.
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

