The 1960's truly brought us some fantastic shows on the small screen. Two shows in particular had a so-called rivalry as "The Addams Family" and "The Munsters" aired on prime time for 2 seasons on different networks from 1964 to 1966. Both comedies had a similar theme as The Addams household aired on ABC-TV. They were quirky, but eccentric in nature and the Munster clan gave us a dose of slapstick humor. Viewers were asked which show they preferred as adults became fond of Morticia, Gomez and company while younger audiences (present company included) enjoyed the antics that took place at 1313 Mockingbird Lane that was a hit on the Tiffany Network, CBS. Massachusetts residents: What was your preference as this pair of shows were equally good in nature. They truly DON'T make TV shows like this anymore. Both series featuring every episode, uncut and uninterrupted are in my DVD collection as well.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO