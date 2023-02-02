Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Current Net Worth is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. A few months back, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here.
How About Some Praise For A Berkshire County Grammy-Nominated Artist?
I betcha didn't know this, Berkshire County friends and neighbors. A native of Pittsfield and a current Williamstown resident was up for an award Sunday night at the 65th Annual Grammy awards!. Now, unfortunately, he didn't win, but still what an honor to be nominated. Pittsfield native Matt Cusson is...
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
20 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From Massachusetts
Man, I love that term. I was born and raised in Massachusetts. Being called a "Masshole" is a term of endearment. People are told they are a Masshole and feel proud, like they belong. What other state has as great of a nickname for the people who live there?. Nowhere.
25 Investigates: Exclusive access inside the only Mass. prison unit dedicated to young fathers
Young fathers taking parenting classes, learning life skills, working with mentors. It’s all happening at a Massachusetts prison. Now, 25 Investigates is giving you an exclusive look inside this prison unit that’s the first of its kind in the country.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts
We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
Say Goodbye to a Bunch of Our Beloved Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Massachusetts
When I think of Bed Bath & Beyond, I think of shopping with my mom for college dorm stuff, then I think of shopping for my first apartment once I was in the real world after graduating. Of course, it doesn't end there, when it was time to buy that first house.
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
The Best Bakery in All of Massachusetts is Right Here in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', went out of their...
MA Mourns The Loss Of A Well Known Child Star
The 1960's truly brought us some fantastic shows on the small screen. Two shows in particular had a so-called rivalry as "The Addams Family" and "The Munsters" aired on prime time for 2 seasons on different networks from 1964 to 1966. Both comedies had a similar theme as The Addams household aired on ABC-TV. They were quirky, but eccentric in nature and the Munster clan gave us a dose of slapstick humor. Viewers were asked which show they preferred as adults became fond of Morticia, Gomez and company while younger audiences (present company included) enjoyed the antics that took place at 1313 Mockingbird Lane that was a hit on the Tiffany Network, CBS. Massachusetts residents: What was your preference as this pair of shows were equally good in nature. They truly DON'T make TV shows like this anymore. Both series featuring every episode, uncut and uninterrupted are in my DVD collection as well.
Four Most Romantic Cities in Massachusetts, Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and you might be looking for a little romance in your life. Whether or not you're celebrating with someone new or rekindling the romance with your lifelong love, everyone in Massachusetts is looking to spice things up for the romantic holiday. Massachusetts has...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Massachusetts You Need to Visit
Boston certainly has its charm, but if you’re looking for a unique, quaint destination, check out these charming small towns in Massachusetts!. Whether you’re going on a short weekend vacation, a long road trip, or even looking to relocate, Massachusetts has plenty of options when it comes to small towns that are BIG on charm.
wror.com
Which Massachusetts City Had The Coldest Windchill?
The extreme cold last night combined with wicked winds teamed up to deliver STUNNING wind chill temperatures this morning. Here were some of the readings posted this morning to social media by the National Weather Service. Andover -37 Boston -30 Dedham -25 Falmouth -27 Framingham -16 Gloucester -34 Haverhill -42...
OnlyInYourState
The New England Aquarium In Massachusetts Is Offering Free Livestreams Of Penguins, Fish, And More
Do you love spending time at the aquarium or find watching fish in a tank a relaxing thing to do? Well, we don’t all have the time or the ability to go to the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts on a daily basis. But what we can do is watch live streams of two different areas of the aquarium. So, sit back, relax, and be an armchair traveler as you watch the New England Aquarium’s fish and penguins live from the comfort of your own home.
Did you see it? A rare green comet was spotted streaking through the night sky over Massachusetts
A rare green comet made a close encounter with Earth on Wednesday night for the first time in 50,000 years and the spectacle was spotted in the sky over Massachusetts.
wmasspi.com
Analysis: A Region That to Survive May Need to Lego and Let God…
The news arrived in Boston with mirth and joy. Not quite Santa Claus, but Lego was coming to town. The Danish toymaker known for colorful, interlocking pieces ably licensed both from and to blockbuster films, was relocating their offices and 740 jobs from Connecticut to the Hub. It is to join an education center already in the Back Bay section of Boston.,
Be Careful of Which Name You Use When Checking into a Massachusetts Hotel
A fun pastime of mine is checking out what weird laws are still on the books in Massachusetts. Technically known as "Blue" laws, these laws were passed way back when and may have made sense at one particular time but many of these laws today are either outdated, no longer enforced, or never really made sense when they originally went into effect.
10 Things You’ll Only Understand If You’re from Massachusetts
Massachusetts, like all states, has its own code of language. Heck, we have our own term that describes who we are which was originally based on our aggressive driving, and that term which nowadays can be both insulting and endearing is "Masshole." Let's take a look at some terms and phrases that are exclusive to Massachusetts.
