mcknightsseniorliving.com
CMS proposes ‘universal’ quality measures to ease provider burden, confusion
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services leaders are proposing the creation of a “universal foundation” of quality measures to reduce the reporting burden and confusion for providers and better align measures across the agency’s more than 20 quality programs. Six CMS officials, including the directors of the...
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
Don't Lose Your Medicaid Coverage: Navigating the New Upcoming Changes
As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues to impact the nation, many people rely on Medicaid to meet their healthcare needs. However, with the end of the continuous coverage requirement, many are concerned about losing their coverage.
Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
Medicare has changed for 2023. Here's what is new
A new year means changes to Medicare, including updated premiums and deductibles and sometimes big policy moves.
Medicare Advantage plans denied 2M prior authorization requests: analysis
There were more than 35 million prior authorization requests to Medicare Advantage insurers in 2021, according to an analysis from KFF. Why it matters: Drawn by promises of capped out-of-pocket costs, vision and dental benefits, and perks like fitness classes, Medicare Advantage plans make up around half of the plans seniors are choosing for their coverage.
infomeddnews.com
Medicare Advantage Plans 101: Understanding Your Options
Medicare Advantage Plans are a type of health insurance plan that is offered by private insurance companies and approved by Medicare. These plans provide Medicare benefits and often include additional benefits, such as prescription drug coverage or routine dental and vision care. If you’re eligible for Medicare, you may be able to enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan.
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
beckerspayer.com
Humana in the headlines: 7 recent updates
Humana is appointing new executives and expanding CenterWell, its primary care business. Here are seven updates about the Louisville, Ky.-based payer Becker's has reported since Jan. 13. CMS' new Medicare Advantage auditing standards did not include enough information about auditing methods to understand its full impacts, Humana executives said on...
The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says
It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
KevinMD.com
Hospitals at a breaking point: Lack of staff and resources leave ERs in chaos
I recently worked an evening shift in the emergency department the day before New Year’s Eve. Patients arrived in waves, by car and by ambulance. They seemed to check into the triage area every few minutes. When I left at midnight, there were 23 patients awaiting admission in the ER waiting for four, six, 12 or more hours — some for a full day.
beckerspayer.com
States with the largest dual-eligible populations
Around 20 percent of Medicare enrollees are also enrolled in Medicaid benefits, according to a report from Kaiser Family Foundation published Jan. 31. The dually eligible population receives primary coverage through Medicare and some assistance through Medicaid. Enrollment varies by state, according to the report, because in some states more...
allnurses.com
Access to medical records
A nurse is probably trying to *** me because the hospital screwed up pretty badly and so now he claims he cannot let me review the last note the physician/resident wrote during rounds or review lab work with me. It literally takes 10 minutes. He said they make even patients use mychart.
Millions of low-income Americans to lose Medicaid coverage as Covid-era restrictions come to an end
Legislation enacted in December will be phasing out that money over the next year and calls for states to resume cutting off from Medicaid people who no longer qualify. States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the covid-19 pandemic expire.
Medicare Advantage plans could see net rate cut in 2024
Medicare Advantage plans are in line for a 2.09% rate increase in 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said in a notice on Wednesday. Why it matters: The adjustment is driven by growth in Medicare fee-for-service costs. But analysts said the bump is offset by other policy changes that would translate into a net reduction of 2.27%.
beckerspayer.com
Stepping off the 'hamster wheel': How payers have stepped in to support burnt out workforces
Burnout in the healthcare workforce isn't going away, but some payers are finding ways to help. A recent Medscape report found 53 percent of physicians report feeling burnout, and 23 percent reported experiencing depression. As challenges persist, some payers are supporting the provider workforce, through investments and simplifying the administrative...
healthcaredive.com
CMS to crack down on Medicare Advantage audits, poised to claw back billions of dollars from insurers
Federal regulators likely will claw back billions of dollars in overpayments made to Medicare Advantage plans beginning in 2018, backtracking from an earlier proposal that sought to collect on overpayments made to insurers more than a decade ago. Regulators had proposed to go back further, reaching back as far as...
Giving lower-income families a hand up will help America compete
People in need don’t want a handout; they want a hand-up that will enable them to improve their circumstances and lead more productive, successful lives. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is giving workers, students and families the hand-up they need to compete in the connected 21st century digital economy. Created in 2021 as part of…
ajmc.com
Role of Insurance Companies in Treating Patients with Diabetes
Treatment strategies for diabetes should include a comprehensive approach involving multidisciplinary care teams. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: I’ve seen insurance companies running away from new guidelines. I’ve seen insurance companies choosing older guidelines with less intensive approaches and using older medications rather than newer ones. Do you think you can get a coalition of insurance that will not only adopt the new guidelines but also help distribute them so we can empower everybody to use them?
