Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

SoJO 104.9

Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding

It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America

We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey’s Most Popular Way To Eat Eggs Is Revealed

We spend a lot of time in New Jersey talking about food. It is one of our great passions. Many people in the Garden State choose breakfast as their favorite meal. Here in the diner capital of the world, it would stand to reason that breakfast is a big deal, and the food we choose more often than any other to start our day, eggs, would be a topic discussed with the same emotion as the rest of the foods we love to eat and talk about.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

NJ’s next arctic blast: Timeline of ‘dangerous’ cold and wind

Yup, it's Groundhog Day. Or, as I like to call it, Weather Rodent Day. A friendly reminder that no matter what our furry friend in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has to say, there are still 46 more days until the official start of Spring. (Climatologically, that is the end point for "big snow" events in New Jersey.) Your shadow report from the "prognosticator of prognosticators" is coming up at sunrise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films

New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

What? Of 200 U.S. towns only 3 in NJ ranked best for cheese-lovers

With the amount of cheese consumed in this state, just in pizza alone, wouldn’t you think that we would have a zillion different great cities for cheese lovers?. According to a new study, only three New Jersey towns were ranked best for cheese lovers. Lawnstarter ranked 200 towns in the U.S. according to cheese access, quality, affordability, and community interest.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

