10 Wonderful Sounds That Mean Summer Is Back In New Jersey
Living near the Jersey Shore has its perks; beautiful beaches, tons of great outdoor activities, and of course there's always something going on. That being said, there is something I really am missing during these peaceful off months at the shore, and it's something I didn't think I'd miss. When...
MEGA CHEGG! The Chicken or The Egg Unveils Marlton, NJ Restaurant
Some say you can have too much of a good thing. We say, when it comes to The Chicken or The Egg, that sentiment doesn't apply. The favorite of the Jersey Shore's new restaurant location in Marlton is bigger and better than ever. This is a MEGA CHEGG!. Chegg is...
Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding
It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
Travel Experts Say This Great Hotel Is New Jersey’s Most Unique
Sometimes there's no better getaway than the ones you can find right here in New Jersey. A major publication has revealed what they think the most unique hotel in New Jersey is. Here in the Garden State, we're always looking for something new and unique to do, so why not...
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
This Popular Discount Retailer Is Opening Another New Jersey Store
Everything is expensive nowadays from heating your home, to stocking the fridge, even EZ Pass tolls have increased!. Don't even get me started on the cost of something like a concert ticket. That being said, there are a few ways to find relief in these tough economic times. Couponing is...
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Way To Eat Eggs Is Revealed
We spend a lot of time in New Jersey talking about food. It is one of our great passions. Many people in the Garden State choose breakfast as their favorite meal. Here in the diner capital of the world, it would stand to reason that breakfast is a big deal, and the food we choose more often than any other to start our day, eggs, would be a topic discussed with the same emotion as the rest of the foods we love to eat and talk about.
Local Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Spot For Thin Crust Pizza
I'd like to continue to add to this never-ending debate of best pizza places in New Jersey and bring a newer contender to the list of possible best places to get a slice. Of course, everyone has their favorite spot to get some pizza. Capones in Toms River is always...
Bundle up, NJ! How cold it will get and how long it will last
The arctic blast is on. Grab the heavy winter coat, folks. While you may not need it Friday morning, you will definitely want it later on. Also, since very cold air is also very dry air, stay hydrated and keep the lip balm and moisturizer handy too. As of this...
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
New Jersey Gets Really Surprising Ranking For Safe Driving
We have a ton of people in a small area trying to get someplace in a hurry, and our reputation as having a lot of bad drivers precedes us. But is New Jersey among the most dangerous states to drive in?. We have all the ingredients to make driving in...
Where Are All New Jersey’s Amish People? Answer: Everywhere
I LOVE a good day trip out to Lancaster County! If you're unsure of where I'm referring to, it's a part of rural Pennsylvania known for many things, but mostly as the home of one of the largest Amish populations in the country. You can't go too far once hitting...
More evidence clean-energy work not to blame for dead whales in NJ and NY
The whale that washed up on Long Island’s Lido Beach was likely killed by a vessel, according to the NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office. Spokeswoman Allison Ferreira said that the whale, which NOAA had been tracking for 40 years and named Luna, was likely dead for several days before washing up on a beach just east of Queens Monday morning.
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
NJ’s next arctic blast: Timeline of ‘dangerous’ cold and wind
Yup, it's Groundhog Day. Or, as I like to call it, Weather Rodent Day. A friendly reminder that no matter what our furry friend in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has to say, there are still 46 more days until the official start of Spring. (Climatologically, that is the end point for "big snow" events in New Jersey.) Your shadow report from the "prognosticator of prognosticators" is coming up at sunrise.
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
What? Of 200 U.S. towns only 3 in NJ ranked best for cheese-lovers
With the amount of cheese consumed in this state, just in pizza alone, wouldn’t you think that we would have a zillion different great cities for cheese lovers?. According to a new study, only three New Jersey towns were ranked best for cheese lovers. Lawnstarter ranked 200 towns in the U.S. according to cheese access, quality, affordability, and community interest.
New Jersey If You Find Money On Your Car Leave Immediately And Call Police
This one makes me really sad on a few levels. Of course, anytime there is a danger posed it reminds me to run with a buddy, look under my car in a parking lot before opening my door, and to carry my mase with me. It is not the world I want to live in, I want to feel safe and I want you to feel safe too.
