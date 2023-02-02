Sheriff Toby Shelley great job to you and the other in the correctional staff and law enforcement for taking back these correctional facilities that taxpayers are paying for.Very refreshing to see Sheriff Toby Shelley follow through as he said that he would.I hope these men and women who work in corrections don’t get enough credit as they deserve for what they have to put up with everyday.My cousin is a correctional officer and the things he’s had to endure you couldn’t pay me enough money to do his job. We are always thankful to the men and women law enforcement but remember those who have to babysit those who need to be off the streets.Unfortunately there are those in law enforcement who definitely don’t belong as we’ve seen in several tragedies but don’t let that few bad few demoralize those who do the job in an ethical and professional manner.
