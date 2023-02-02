EUREKA, Mo. — Are you a student, teacher or retiree looking for a summer job? Six Flags St. Louis is hiring for its 2023 season. The amusement park is kicking off its hiring season with a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park's human resources building. Applicants who attend will get two free park tickets for interviewing and the opportunity to meet with various departments to see which job is the best fit. Drawings for four $25 gift cards will also be done throughout the job fair, according to a release from the park.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO