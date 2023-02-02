ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Looking for a job? Six Flags St. Louis is hiring for its 2023 season

EUREKA, Mo. — Are you a student, teacher or retiree looking for a summer job? Six Flags St. Louis is hiring for its 2023 season. The amusement park is kicking off its hiring season with a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park's human resources building. Applicants who attend will get two free park tickets for interviewing and the opportunity to meet with various departments to see which job is the best fit. Drawings for four $25 gift cards will also be done throughout the job fair, according to a release from the park.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
marketplace.org

A St. Louis coop works through the kinks as it transitions from sole proprietorship

Last year, we spoke to Collin Garrity, then the sole proprietor of Garrity Tools, about transitioning his pottery tool company to a worker cooperative, where employees own and manage the business. It hasn’t been an easy or fast process. Garrity used to make decisions on his own, but now it’s everyone’s job, and the process can be overwhelming, he said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
travellens.co

40 Best Things to Do in St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, a stunning city in Missouri, is not only known for its barbeque ribs but also its love of baseball and beer. This city never forgets its past, evidenced by how they honor African-American natives who not only suffered but succeeded despite suffering. Here, you'll see excellent attractions, including...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

Hanley Investment Group closes sale of multi-tenant retail center in St. Louis area

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors arranged the sale of a 20,400-square-foot multi-tenant retail center in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Hanley Investment Group’s executive vice presidents Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the seller, a private owner in St. Louis. The buyer was a private investor from the Nashville metropolitan area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
heritagedaily.com

Study reveals changes in the development of downtown Cahokia

Researchers have revealed the changes in the organisation and use of space in downtown Cahokia, by conducting scientist studies on the western edge of the Grand Plaza. Cahokia was the largest urban settlement to develop from the Mississippian culture, a mound-building pre-Columbian civilisation that developed in the Midwestern, Eastern, and South-eastern United States.
CAHOKIA, IL
KFVS12

Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Longtime FOX 2 employee Rodolfo Gonzalez set for retirement

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – After keeping the studios and newsrooms of FOX 2 and KPLR spick-and-span for 20 years, longtime employee Rodolfo Gonzalez is set for retirement. FOX 2 thanked Rodolfo for his time with a special sendoff celebration Friday, his final day of work. Many of his close friends gathered Friday and surprised him with cake, cards and a gift basket.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

