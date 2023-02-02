ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIBW

Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success. Since the employer match announcement in December 2019, according to Go Topeka, employers have submitted over 70 employees for the incentive, and 26 remote workers have participated in the program. Trina Goss, director of Business and Talent Initiative, said the program will soon be available for more people.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo

Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
TOPEKA, KS
tourcounsel.com

Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

First black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A black-owned flower shop has made its debut in Topeka just ahead of Valentine’s Day and in time for Black History Month. Breezy Designs by Shirls, owned by Shirley Wright, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, officially opening the shop. The venue has flower and plant...
TOPEKA, KS
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia

Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County jail tip lands former officer in federal prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A former prisoner transport officer was sentenced on Wednesday for violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees after law enforcement was tipped off by Shawnee County corrections officers. The Department of Justice reports that Anthony Buntyn, 55, a former prisoner transport officer, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas State Collegian

Input Salad: new student-run salad shop to open in Manhattan

TheraPie is getting a new roommate this spring: a salad shop. Input Salad, the brainchild of a Kansas State student, is set to share space with the pie shop in March. Jaetyn Conrad, junior in nutrition and health and owner of Input Salad, said her passions led her to start her own business.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
TOPEKA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital

A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Dueling Pianos rock the Barrel House on Saturday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heartland Dueling Pianos entertained patrons at The Happy Basset Barrel House Saturday night. Heartland dueling pianos entertains their audience with classic songs from the 60’s & 70’s as well as music from present day. Everything they play on their pianos is by requests from the audience. Click here for more stories on […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wild turkeys may approach your car in southwest Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets. Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke […]
TOPEKA, KS
Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
1350kman.com

Manhattan woman accused by her employer of time theft

Authorities are investigating after a Manhattan woman was accused by her employer of time theft. The Riley County Police Department on Wednesday filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive. According to the police investigation, Rescare reported a 33-year-old woman had been clocking in for work from home and inflating time worked, resulting in over $4,400 wrongfully paid to her.
MANHATTAN, KS

