Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success. Since the employer match announcement in December 2019, according to Go Topeka, employers have submitted over 70 employees for the incentive, and 26 remote workers have participated in the program. Trina Goss, director of Business and Talent Initiative, said the program will soon be available for more people.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
KU Sports
Ames, Iowa — An already injury-riddled Kansas basketball team took another hit on Saturday afternoon, during a 68-53 loss at No. 13 Iowa State.
Sophomore forward Zach Clemence left Saturday’s game with a knee injury that KU coach Bill Self said was nothing “significant” but would keep the big man out for “an extended period of time.”. “We don’t know what that is,” Self said of Clemence’s injury which came...
tourcounsel.com
Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas
Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
WIBW
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
WIBW
First black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A black-owned flower shop has made its debut in Topeka just ahead of Valentine’s Day and in time for Black History Month. Breezy Designs by Shirls, owned by Shirley Wright, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, officially opening the shop. The venue has flower and plant...
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
Shawnee County jail tip lands former officer in federal prison
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A former prisoner transport officer was sentenced on Wednesday for violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees after law enforcement was tipped off by Shawnee County corrections officers. The Department of Justice reports that Anthony Buntyn, 55, a former prisoner transport officer, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after […]
‘This is beautiful’: Jacob Pullen blown away by K-State turnaround under Jerome Tang
Jacob Pullen shares his thoughts on Jerome Tang, the K-State basketball team and when his jersey will be retired at Bramlage Coliseum
KAKE TV
Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
WIBW
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is one of two people facing charges in connection with the burglary of a former school building this past weekend in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio. Formal charges have been filed against Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, along with Kathryn...
Kansas State Collegian
Input Salad: new student-run salad shop to open in Manhattan
TheraPie is getting a new roommate this spring: a salad shop. Input Salad, the brainchild of a Kansas State student, is set to share space with the pie shop in March. Jaetyn Conrad, junior in nutrition and health and owner of Input Salad, said her passions led her to start her own business.
WIBW
Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
1350kman.com
One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital
A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
Dueling Pianos rock the Barrel House on Saturday night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heartland Dueling Pianos entertained patrons at The Happy Basset Barrel House Saturday night. Heartland dueling pianos entertains their audience with classic songs from the 60’s & 70’s as well as music from present day. Everything they play on their pianos is by requests from the audience. Click here for more stories on […]
Wild turkeys may approach your car in southwest Topeka
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets. Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke […]
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
1350kman.com
Manhattan woman accused by her employer of time theft
Authorities are investigating after a Manhattan woman was accused by her employer of time theft. The Riley County Police Department on Wednesday filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive. According to the police investigation, Rescare reported a 33-year-old woman had been clocking in for work from home and inflating time worked, resulting in over $4,400 wrongfully paid to her.
Comments / 3