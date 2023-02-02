ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Freeze is very high on Auburn DC Ron Roberts

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

Hugh Freeze threw a ton of love toward his defensive coordinator.

Hugh Freeze made it very clear that he believes in new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

When speaking to the media Thursday morning, Freeze touched on what he saw that made him want to hire former the Baylor defensive coordinator.

"I think Ron is as brilliant of a defensive mind as there is out there and if you look at all of the really good ones that have come from his tree that learned from him, that speaks as much as anything to me. And you watch the success that he had whether it was at Louisiana or Delta State, or Baylor, and also some of the stuff he did in the Sugar Bowl a couple of years back," said Freeze. "He stopped a very explosive offense in Ole Miss doing some really neat things in coverage."

Baylor gave up just 18.3 points per game in 2021 under Roberts. That season ended by defeating Ole Miss 21–7 in the Sugar Bowl.

Before adding him to his staff on December 11th, Freeze was aware of some of the successes that Roberts has had throughout his career. He also was intrigued by his ideas.

"Obviously, I've known of him and known the people that tutored under him and how well they've done and then you sit and visit with him, hear his ideas, how he can be multiple, believes in being hard-nosed and tough," Freeze said. "That's what we need in this league."

