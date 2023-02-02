LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - The 14th annual Russell Forest Run is set to take place on Feb. 25th, and it isn’t just about running a race. The Russell Forest Run is an annual 5k and 10k fun run that takes runners through the beautiful Russell Forest at Lake Martin. However, it’s not just about the run. The event helps raise funds for the Alexander City Schools Education Foundation (ACSEF).

