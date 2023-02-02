What are the top 5 non-negotiable beliefs of your religion? | Faith Forum

Ahura Mazda is the beginning and the end; ancestor worship; animals and humans should live in balance with the Tao (universe); the existence of suffering; filial piety; the final authority of scripture; God is trinity; good deeds, good thoughts, good words; harmonizing power of kami; importance of personal ethics; independent investigation of truth; karma; leading a moral and truthful life; loving God and loving people; meditation; moksha; nirvana; no abortion; oneness of humanity; path of enlightenment is through nonviolence and reducing harm to living things; pure heart, sincerity, uprightness; reincarnation; shahada; spiritual immortality; the deity of Christ; the inspiration of the Bible; there is no God but God; there is only one God; uniqueness of God; etc.

The ancient Kena Upanishad points out:

“Him our eyes cannot see, nor words can express;

He cannot be grasped even by the mind.

We do not know, we cannot understand,

Because he is different from the known

And he is different from the unknown.”

We asked our panel: What are the top five non-negotiable beliefs of your religion?

There is only one power….

Toni King, spiritual leader, Unity Center of Reno

… and that Power is All Good (Principle No. 1).

I admit, I am a bit uncomfortable with the “non-negotiable” wording in the prompt. In Unity, doctrine like the Five Principles is not more important than accepting people wherever they are on their path. Our beliefs inform how we “live, move, and have our being.” Do you enjoy your life the way it is? Is it working for you? If not, maybe these Principles can help.

2. I am an expression of this Power and so are you. As such, we are naturally good.

3. We create our experiences by what we choose to think, feel, and believe (and, yes, we have a choice).

4. Through affirmative prayer and meditation, I can connect more deeply to this Power to experience more “Good” in my life.

5. Knowing Truth is not enough; we must live it to make a difference in the world!

One God in a trinity of persons

Daniel H. Mueggenborg, bishop, Roman Catholic Diocese of Reno

Catholics have used Creeds to express the central beliefs of our faith since the first century AD.

There is One God in a Trinity of Persons. By means of the Incarnation (Eternal Son of God becoming Flesh), Jesus Christ is true God and true man in an inseparable union through which his sharing in our humanity opens for us a possible sharing in his divinity. Through the Paschal Mystery of Jesus (suffering, crucifixion, resurrection and ascension), he has overcome the powers of sin and death and offers us the gift of salvation which includes the forgiveness of our sins and eternal life. The Holy Spirit is poured out upon us that we might share in the divine life of the Trinity. The Church, as the Mystical Body of Christ, is animated by the Holy Spirit, directed by the Son, and leads us to the Father.

Wise, compassionate universe

Matthew T. Fisher, resident priest, Reno Buddhist Center

Buddhism holds these ideas as fundamental …

The Four Noble Truths: The truth of joylessness, the cause of joylessness, how to end joylessness, and the path leading to joyful life. The Eightfold Path: This is the path that leads a joyful life, and includes just-right understanding, thought, speech, action, livelihood, effort, mindfulness and quietude. Karma is the insight that actions have consequences, and that your actions now will determine the quality of life in the future. Emptiness and Non-Self is the insight that all existence is an interrelated confluence of causes and conditions. To separate our self from everything is a delusion that drains the joy from life. Nirvana is possible for all beings. When we let go of self-delusion, true inner peace and total freedom follows. The cycle of delusion is broken and birth and death are no more. This is the most important truth.

Appearance of Father and Jesus to Joseph Smith

Micheal L. Peterson, northwestern Nevada media specialist, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the spring of 1820, God the Father and Jesus Christ appeared to Joseph Smith as he prayed in a grove of trees near his home in western New York. This event is known as the First Vision. Jesus Christ is the only begotten Son of God. He came to the earth to take upon Himself all of the burdens of humankind and suffer for their sins thus paying the price to satisfy the perfect law of justice. God the Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost are three distinct beings and form the Godhead. God the Father and Jesus Christ each have a body of flesh and bones as tangible as man’s. (Luke 24:39; Doctrine and Covenants 130:22). God has always spoken through His prophets and His prophet on the earth today is Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

One God, whose character is love

Dawn M. Blundell, lead pastor, Epworth United Methodist Church, Fallon

We believe in One God — Creator, Savior, and Holy Spirit — whose nature is love. We call that the Trinity. Not enough space here to explain that, but call me and we can talk. Jesus Christ is God made flesh, who shows us what perfect love looks like. Following Jesus leads to whole life, and heals us from the hurts that evil causes. The Bible is not the word of God; Jesus is. Methodists read the Bible seriously, not literally. Inspired by God, essential to our faith, and miracles of understanding and healing can happen while studying it and putting its truths into practice. Perfect and imperfect. Care and humility while reading. Love one another. Keep learning what that means. Faith without works is dead. That is, our faith must inspire us to do good in the world, or it is no faith at all.

Inherent worth and dignity of every person

Karen A. Foster, minister, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada

Unitarian Universalist congregations affirm and promote seven Principles, which we hold as strong values and moral guides. They are not dogma or doctrine, and were affirmed democratically. Additionally, we recognize a “living tradition” of sources from which we draw wisdom, inspiration and spiritual vitality.

Though it is very difficult to choose and present only five of the seven, here are five of our Unitarian Universalist Principles, which we strive to affirm and promote in our daily living:

The inherent worth and dignity of every person.

Justice, equity, and compassion in human relations.

Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations.

A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.

Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.

An additional Principle is being democratically considered addressing the societal ill of racism.

Bonded as a tribe: Nothing is non-negotiable

ElizaBeth Webb Beyer, Jewish rabbi

Being Jewish is a bit like being American. Americans share history and country, but our beliefs may be wildly different. Similarly, when one examines Judaism as a whole, non-negotiable beliefs don’t exist. Judaism is multi-valent. Ultra-Orthodox and liberal Reform Judaism prioritize vastly different teachings. Here are a few examples: Some insist that Torah is the essence (with its “seventy faces”), Hillel says “what is hateful to you, don’t do to others,” some favor the Ten Commandments, Maimonides would say his Thirteen Articles of Faith predominate, yet others argue that Jewish Law prevails (613 commandments).

However, the one creed that almost all Jews value is often the first one that children learn and the last prayer said at the time of death. It is: “Hear, O Israel, the Eternal is our G-d, the Eternal is One” (Deuteronomy 6:4). This statement of unique unity, unlike any other unity, is a foundational key truth.

One God in three persons

Stephen R. Karcher, presiding priest, Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church

God exists unoriginated and uncreated in a communion of love as three distinct persons, not as a monad. Thus, the Apostle can say “God is love,” and Christians worship and glorify the One God in three persons. Jesus Christ is the image of the invisible God and reveals to us the God that “no one can see.” He does this because he’s the God we can see. The practice of the Prayer of the Heart, or the Jesus Prayer, is the most powerful and time-tested spiritual discipline that Christians possess, whatever one’s situation in life. By participation in divine worship and the Holy Mysteries we experience God’s divine energies. These purify our hearts so that we can come to know and see him. A Spiritual life requires a personal commitment to eliminate ego along with our continual work to expand our ability to trust God.

In essence: Unity

Nancy Lee Cecil, Baha’i teacher

The oneness of humanity. All on earth were created from the same stock and are part of one interrelated global system which must be respected as a whole.

The common foundation of all religions. All religions teach the same fundamental spiritual laws; only social laws change with differing times and conditions. Every major faith worships the same God; we must work together to achieve global peace and harmony.

The elimination of prejudice of all kinds. Prejudice is the greatest barrier to peace and unity. Baha’u’llah writes, “The well-being of mankind … is unattainable until its unity is firmly established.”

Independent investigation of truth. Blind acceptance of religious dogma and tenets — even one’s family’s religion — does not foster personal and societal growth. Everyone must search for their own beliefs and truth.

The equality of men and women. Both genders work in complementary fashion — and must be equally educated and developed.

There is a triune God

Bryan Smith, lead pastor, Summit Christian Church, Sparks

First, there is a triune God who is eternal, sovereign, relational, holy and righteous. He is the creator of all and reveals himself to humanity. All we discover with a telescope or microscope has been created by God.

Second, Jesus is God-in-the-flesh who left the glories of heaven, dwelled on earth, died a criminal's death on a Roman cross and rose from the grave. Jesus is eternal in nature and will return to restore broken creation.

Third, we are sinners. It’s not that we have sin in our lives, but that the core of who we are is broken and fractured because of sin.

Fourth, blood must be spilled to cover over, atone for, our sin. This was accomplished through the sacrifice of Christ.

Finally, we are eternal beings that will either be in the presence of God through Christ (heaven) or apart from God for eternity (hell).

Reality is highly complex

Kenneth G. Lucey, philosophy/religion professor emeritus, University of Nevada

Reality exists and is far more complex than people realize. Most people’s beliefs about the ultimate nature of reality (mine included) are at best half-truths. There are multiple concepts of God and most theists cannot distinguish among them. The test for the worth of any belief is the quality of the evidence one can muster for it. There is genuine evil in the world and generally people cause it.

I am an agnostic. My main reason for being such is my belief that reality is far more complex than traditional religions portray it to be. I also believe that knowledge of issues metaphysical is far more difficult than is typically recognized. I actually share a number of metaphysical beliefs with many religions. The main reason I call the above items non-negotiable is because they are the products of my eight decades of reflection upon them.

Shahada

Sherif A. Elfass, member, Northern Nevada Muslim Community

Islam is built on five pillars, which form an active ritualistic life of a Muslim and define believer's relationship with Allah.

The first and the most fundamental one is the shahada, or the decree of faith. It is a testimony that there is no God but Allah and Muhammad is His messenger.

The second is the prayer, which is enjoined upon Muslims five times every day.

Fasting the month of Ramadan is the third pillar. Muslims must refrain from food, drink, and sexual relationships from dawn until sunset.

The fourth pillar is Zakat, or alms-giving. It is a religious duty upon Muslims who meet specific criteria of wealth to yearly give 2.5% of this wealth to the poor and needy.

Hajj, or the pilgrimage to Mecca is the fifth pillar. Every believer must make a pilgrimage to the Kabah, the sacred shrine of Islam in Mecca, once in their life.

Next week's topic: What do you think of talismans?

