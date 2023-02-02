ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTiI1_0kaaWwo700
An arrest has been made in the shooting for the 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Photo Credit: City of Mount Vernon

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of the son of a high-ranking police official from Westchester County.

The boy, whose name and address was not provided due to his age, was picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the Bronx, said the New York City Police Department.

He has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Saturday, Jan. 21, shooting of the 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest shortly before 6 p.m. aboard a Bx5 bus in the area of Clason Point NYCHA Development located at Story Avenue and Metcalf Avenue, said the NYPD.

The shooting was reportedly part of a gang-related fight on the bus.

NYPD said at the time he was listed in critical but stable condition at Jacobi Hospital.

Attempts to reach Lackard for comment were unsuccessful.

NYPD said the boy was charged with:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Assault
  • Criminal use of a firearm
  • Reckless endangerment

He is expected to appear in Bronx Criminal Court on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Comments / 46

Gerald Gordon
3d ago

isn't it sad to see all the clowns blaming one political party as if any political party that was running the country EVER stopped crime while they held power. Please show me a time when the Republicans wets in power and EVERYTHING was great for everyone. Show me a time where crime was NONE EXISTENCE in this country because REPUBLICANS ran it. CRIME WILL EXIST REGARDLESS TOO EITHER PARTY BECAUSE THEY ARE BOTH THE SAME OLD PEOPLE FROM DECADES AGO THAT LEARNED CRIME MAKES MONEY AND ALSO ITS A GREAT PLATFORM TO PUSH IN ORDER TO STAY ELECTED.

Reply(1)
5
Niece 620
2d ago

Well I hope he recovers however why was he even in a gang fight to begin with considering his Mom is a top cop ? Parents know what your kids are doing get all in their business

Reply(5)
5
Chazz-puh
3d ago

Rest in Peace eternally in His, as the Christ honors you! Protect and serve in the highest of the heavens! Condolences to all in mourning!

Reply(1)
3
 

