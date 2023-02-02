14-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official

An arrest has been made in the shooting for the 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Photo Credit: City of Mount Vernon

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of the son of a high-ranking police official from Westchester County.

The boy, whose name and address was not provided due to his age, was picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the Bronx, said the New York City Police Department.

He has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Saturday, Jan. 21, shooting of the 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest shortly before 6 p.m. aboard a Bx5 bus in the area of Clason Point NYCHA Development located at Story Avenue and Metcalf Avenue, said the NYPD.

The shooting was reportedly part of a gang-related fight on the bus.

NYPD said at the time he was listed in critical but stable condition at Jacobi Hospital.

Attempts to reach Lackard for comment were unsuccessful.

NYPD said the boy was charged with:

Attempted Murder

Assault

Criminal use of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

He is expected to appear in Bronx Criminal Court on Thursday, Feb. 2.

