Hit-and-run driver strikes, critically injures elderly pedestrian
SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 4:45 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Citizens began performing...
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne
SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
Seattle police arrest man after punching, groping woman at business near Green Lake
The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary and indecent liberties/sexual contact by forcible compulsion.
Police: Two men arrested after threatening employees at west Seattle business
Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after they reportedly threatened employees at a business in west Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-31, 2023
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant. 7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact. 8400 block Bowdoin Way: Four suspects broke into a convenience store and fled the scene in a vehicle. 7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was assaulted...
The Suburban Times
Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
ATF report shows 'epidemic' of stolen guns, legally bought guns used in crimes more quickly
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released its first sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years and Washington lawmakers are working to tackle many of the issues in the current legislative session. Much of the information in the report hasn’t been widely available before....
capitolhillseattle.com
Man injured in E Olive Way apartment shooting
A man was shot in the hip and police were searching for a suspect after a Saturday morning shooting in the 1400 block of E Olive Way. Police responded to an E Olive Way apartment building around 7:45 AM where a 911 caller directed them to the gunshot wound victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury to his hip.
Chronicle
Centralia Standoff Suspect ‘Too Ill to Come to Court,’ Will Appear Monday
The Centralia man involved in a standoff with law enforcement Thursday morning will be held at the Lewis County Jail without bail through the weekend pending a preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court scheduled for Monday afternoon, a judge ruled Friday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against...
Suspect arrested after man found dead in north Seattle parking lot
Police are investigating after a man was killed in north Seattle on Saturday morning.
Stretch of I-5 in Marysville reopens after report of shots fired from car window
The freeway was shut down in both directions from 116th Street Northeast to just south of State Route 531 as deputies stopped the car.
Pedestrian hit by train in Belltown, police investigate
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were called to Alaskan Way and Bell Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old male victim who had been hit by a BNSF train. The 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Seattle Fire Department medics provided aid at the...
Seattle woman paralyzed by car crash from alleged police chase denied new trial
Judge Michael J. Scott denied a new trial for Channary Har during a hearing at the King County Courthouse on Friday.
q13fox.com
Deputies hunt for suspects who pointed guns at children while using racial slurs
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two teens they say pulled a gun on two separate groups of kids, and in one of the incidents, called the child the n-word. One of the incidents happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. in a neighborhood that...
Do you know this Lacey hotel theft suspect?
The woman is suspected of stealing cash from a hotel room.
Redmond police using vehicle-mounted GPS tracking system to track down fleeing suspects
The Redmond Police Department started using StarChase Pursuit in January to safely pursue fleeing suspects. StarChase is a vehicle-mounted GPS launcher that uses technology to provide real-time information to the police. This allows officers to track a suspect’s car from a distance. “It is a GPS-enabled technology that allows...
shorelineareanews.com
Local restaurant robbed at gunpoint twice
Nara Chinese Restaurant, 15033 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, has been hit by violent robbers twice in the past few months. The Kim family, Insuk and Young Jin Kim, have owned and operated the popular restaurant for 16 years. After the most recent robbery they took only a day to recover and reorganize the ransacked restaurant. They were back in business the next day.
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
q13fox.com
Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.
Man shot in White Center Wednesday night; 2 suspects escape
On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, just before 11 p.m,, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9700 block of 8th Place SW in White Center. Deputies arrived and located a male adult victim with gunshot injuries, who was transported to Harborview...
MyNorthwest
