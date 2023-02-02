ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Hit-and-run driver strikes, critically injures elderly pedestrian

SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 4:45 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Citizens began performing...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne

SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-31, 2023

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant. 7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact. 8400 block Bowdoin Way: Four suspects broke into a convenience store and fled the scene in a vehicle. 7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was assaulted...
EDMONDS, WA
The Suburban Times

Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
capitolhillseattle.com

Man injured in E Olive Way apartment shooting

A man was shot in the hip and police were searching for a suspect after a Saturday morning shooting in the 1400 block of E Olive Way. Police responded to an E Olive Way apartment building around 7:45 AM where a 911 caller directed them to the gunshot wound victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury to his hip.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Pedestrian hit by train in Belltown, police investigate

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were called to Alaskan Way and Bell Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old male victim who had been hit by a BNSF train. The 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Seattle Fire Department medics provided aid at the...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Local restaurant robbed at gunpoint twice

Nara Chinese Restaurant, 15033 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, has been hit by violent robbers twice in the past few months. The Kim family, Insuk and Young Jin Kim, have owned and operated the popular restaurant for 16 years. After the most recent robbery they took only a day to recover and reorganize the ransacked restaurant. They were back in business the next day.
SHORELINE, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.
SEATTLE, WA
