ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Feb. 3-5

Head to lake Geneva for a wintry weekend as they host the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship. Take a walk among the ice sculptures, snack on local concessions, enjoy live entertainment and check out daily activities. You can find the full itinerary at Visit Lake Geneva. 2. Anime Milwaukee. ALL...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5-year-old Milwaukee Girl Scout hopes to sell 40M boxes of cookies

MILWAUKEE - Girl Scout cookie season is here, and one member of Milwaukee Daisy Troop 37588 has a huge goal. Poet Pape hopes to sell 40 MILLION boxes. Barbara Gibbs is on a mission to fulfill her daughter's aspirations. "Selling cookies," said Pape. The number of boxes Pape wants to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters

MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested

MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

SUV slams into house on north side, man dies

MILWAUKEE — An SUV slammed into a house just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday near 60th and Melvina streets. The Milwaukee County Medical Medical Examiner's Office told WISN 12 News a 23-year-old man died. The SUV left a massive hole in the home and knocked off most of the bricks...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
WAUWATOSA, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Red Light Camera Enforcement Deserves the Green Light

Street racing, “red light roulette”, and driving on sidewalks—all of these things are reckless driving realities across the state of Wisconsin and especially in the city of Milwaukee. These are the reasons I support a holistic approach to curb reckless driving and the first step in this...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy