EA scholarship concert to feature Los Loney Boys
THATCHER — Los Lonely Boys will perform live at Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Auditorium on May 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.eac.edu with proceeds going to scholarships for EAC students. The story of how the Garza brothers — guitarist Henry, bassist Jojo,...
Library, Cooperative Extension partner for Chocolate Time
SAFFORD — The Safford Library’s partnership with the U of A Cooperative Extension picks up again Wednesday with two cooking demonstrations. Chocolate Time will focus on healthy treats for Valentine’s Day, including plant-based brownies, gluten-free brownies, chocolate covered freeze-dried fruits and chocolate cream cheese mints. “Their classes...
Nordgrän-Tellez elected new Chamber Board president
SAFFORD — The Graham County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the election of new officers and president to the Chamber Board of Directors. Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez, owner of La Paloma restaurant, was elected president; Corina Pino-Reyes, of Valley TeleCom Group, was elected vice president; and Torey Cranford, business analyst for the Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center, was elected treasurer.
Parents arrested for homicide in fentanyl poisoning of 18-month-old son
OAKDALE, Calif. — The parents of an 18-month-old baby who recently died of fentanyl poisoning were taken into custody Thursday by the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office on homicide charges. Law enforcement first responded to the 5900 block of Newbrook Circle in Riverside over reports of a baby not breathing. First...
