Safford, AZ

EA scholarship concert to feature Los Loney Boys

THATCHER — Los Lonely Boys will perform live at Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Auditorium on May 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.eac.edu with proceeds going to scholarships for EAC students. The story of how the Garza brothers — guitarist Henry, bassist Jojo,...
THATCHER, AZ
Library, Cooperative Extension partner for Chocolate Time

SAFFORD — The Safford Library’s partnership with the U of A Cooperative Extension picks up again Wednesday with two cooking demonstrations. Chocolate Time will focus on healthy treats for Valentine’s Day, including plant-based brownies, gluten-free brownies, chocolate covered freeze-dried fruits and chocolate cream cheese mints. “Their classes...
SAFFORD, AZ
Nordgrän-Tellez elected new Chamber Board president

SAFFORD — The Graham County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the election of new officers and president to the Chamber Board of Directors. Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez, owner of La Paloma restaurant, was elected president; Corina Pino-Reyes, of Valley TeleCom Group, was elected vice president; and Torey Cranford, business analyst for the Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center, was elected treasurer.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ

