Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ
Looking ahead, you can expect temperatures to remain above normal for the entire upcoming week. Afternoon highs will reach the low 50s Monday and Wednesday, although we will briefly drop into the 40s on Tuesday as a few showers move through. Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ. Looking ahead,...
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
pix11.com
Recapping the biggest moments from the Grammys
Host of USA Today's "Entertain This!" Ralphie Aversa joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to recap music's biggest night. Host of USA Today's "Entertain This!" Ralphie Aversa joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to recap music's biggest night. Gun violence plaguing NYC, politician says. In the wake of the off-duty...
pix11.com
Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start of the weekend
"This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island. Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start …. "This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island.
Wild weather: Temps in NYC expected to go from frigid to friendly (and back down again)
A runner stretches on the Brooklyn Bridge on a frigid Feb. 4, 2023. New York City had a freezing cold weekend that is expected to morph into a 50-degree temperature difference. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Beyoncé emerges as Grammys queen; Styles wins album honor
Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist. Beyoncé emerges as Grammys queen; Styles wins album …. Harry Styles won album of the year at the...
pix11.com
Hundreds of Brooklyn residents without heat
Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. ‘Harlem’ brings the drama in second season. The new...
pix11.com
Tri-state forecast: brutal cold start to weekend
The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. Mayor Adams spends night at Brooklyn migrant shelter. Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the...
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
pix11.com
"Sell" yourself on a first date
How to make a good first impression, and what *not* to do!. The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. With wind chills falling below zero, there is elevated concern in New York City for the unhoused with the shelter system stressed due to the migrant crisis.
pix11.com
NYC forecast: temps to climb heading into new week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Single-digit low temperatures and arctic-like wind chills made Saturday the second coldest day of the winter in New York City. Most of the tri-state area began the day with temperatures between -5 and 5 degrees, breaking a number of records in the process. LaGuardia and Newark dropped to 5 degrees, and JFK dropped to 4 degrees, setting new record low temperatures for today’s date.
Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In!
It’s Groundhog Day in NYC and throughout the country! Staten Island Chuck made his prediction and the results are in: He did not see his shadow this morning, meaning we will have an early spring in NYC. According to tradition, if a groundhog sees his shadow upon waking up on Groundhog Day, there will be […] The post Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In! appeared first on SI Parent.
pix11.com
Yusef Salaam announces candidacy for NYC Council
Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five who were formerly known as the Central Park Five, officially announced his candidacy for the New York City Council District 9 seat in Harlem on Saturday. Yusef Salaam announces candidacy for NYC Council. Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five who...
pix11.com
Pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs
Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. Pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs. Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. NYC to get influx of...
pix11.com
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors Black performers
PIX11 News continues to celebrate Black History Month with trailblazers in music. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors Black performers. PIX11 News continues to celebrate Black History Month with trailblazers in music. New Yorkers battling frigid temps this weekend. With Friday being the coldest day of the year so...
pix11.com
NYC warming up after a few frigid cold days; temps in the 40s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a couple of frigid cold days in New York City, the weather and the temperatures are looking up. Sunday will see likely see intervals of sun and clouds with a chance of late showers south and east of the city. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.
NYC public school calendar: When is mid-winter break?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public schools will soon get a break from school this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long mid-winter recess from Feb. 20-24, which includes time off for President’s Day. The last day of classes...
pix11.com
Family-friendly Valentine’s Day spots in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Valentine’s Day is not just for couples — there are plenty of things to do throughout New York City for families. Lifestyle expert Kathy Chlan joined New York Living Friday morning with some sweet ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day with loved ones.
pix11.com
Think pink this Valentine’s Day at ‘Pink Pier’ in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Step into the radiant embrace of pink for Valentine’s Day at the Watermark’s “Pink Pier” at Pier 15 in Manhattan. The all-pink attraction will be open from February through March 31, dazzling patrons with a sanctuary of glittering lights, florals, and rose-colored foods and drinks.
Comments / 0