Staten Island, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pix11.com

Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ

Looking ahead, you can expect temperatures to remain above normal for the entire upcoming week. Afternoon highs will reach the low 50s Monday and Wednesday, although we will briefly drop into the 40s on Tuesday as a few showers move through. Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ. Looking ahead,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Recapping the biggest moments from the Grammys

Host of USA Today's "Entertain This!" Ralphie Aversa joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to recap music's biggest night. Host of USA Today's "Entertain This!" Ralphie Aversa joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to recap music's biggest night. Gun violence plaguing NYC, politician says. In the wake of the off-duty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start of the weekend

"This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island. Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start …. "This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Beyoncé emerges as Grammys queen; Styles wins album honor

Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist. Beyoncé emerges as Grammys queen; Styles wins album …. Harry Styles won album of the year at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Hundreds of Brooklyn residents without heat

Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. ‘Harlem’ brings the drama in second season. The new...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Tri-state forecast: brutal cold start to weekend

The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. Mayor Adams spends night at Brooklyn migrant shelter. Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

"Sell" yourself on a first date

How to make a good first impression, and what *not* to do!. The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. With wind chills falling below zero, there is elevated concern in New York City for the unhoused with the shelter system stressed due to the migrant crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC forecast: temps to climb heading into new week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Single-digit low temperatures and arctic-like wind chills made Saturday the second coldest day of the winter in New York City. Most of the tri-state area began the day with temperatures between -5 and 5 degrees, breaking a number of records in the process. LaGuardia and Newark dropped to 5 degrees, and JFK dropped to 4 degrees, setting new record low temperatures for today’s date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Staten Island Parent

Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In!

It’s Groundhog Day in NYC and throughout the country! Staten Island Chuck made his prediction and the results are in: He did not see his shadow this morning, meaning we will have an early spring in NYC. According to tradition, if a groundhog sees his shadow upon waking up on Groundhog Day, there will be […] The post Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In! appeared first on SI Parent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Yusef Salaam announces candidacy for NYC Council

Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five who were formerly known as the Central Park Five, officially announced his candidacy for the New York City Council District 9 seat in Harlem on Saturday. Yusef Salaam announces candidacy for NYC Council. Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs

Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. Pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs. Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. NYC to get influx of...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors Black performers

PIX11 News continues to celebrate Black History Month with trailblazers in music. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors Black performers. PIX11 News continues to celebrate Black History Month with trailblazers in music. New Yorkers battling frigid temps this weekend. With Friday being the coldest day of the year so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC warming up after a few frigid cold days; temps in the 40s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a couple of frigid cold days in New York City, the weather and the temperatures are looking up. Sunday will see likely see intervals of sun and clouds with a chance of late showers south and east of the city. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Family-friendly Valentine’s Day spots in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Valentine’s Day is not just for couples — there are plenty of things to do throughout New York City for families. Lifestyle expert Kathy Chlan joined New York Living Friday morning with some sweet ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day with loved ones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Think pink this Valentine’s Day at ‘Pink Pier’ in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Step into the radiant embrace of pink for Valentine’s Day at the Watermark’s “Pink Pier” at Pier 15 in Manhattan. The all-pink attraction will be open from February through March 31, dazzling patrons with a sanctuary of glittering lights, florals, and rose-colored foods and drinks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

