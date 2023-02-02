Read full article on original website
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
How to print text messages from your Android phone
Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
Elevate your Samsung S23 Ultra with Spigen’s exclusive new lineup of accessories
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you reserved a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or it’s on your to-buy list, you’re going to need hardware to protect your new device. And if you’re looking to do more than prevent your phone from getting busted, one of Spigen’s three new S23 Ultra cases can augment your experience while keeping your tech protected in style. Spigen’s cases regularly show up on roundups of our favorite accessories – like the best cases for the S22 and S22 Ultra – and for good reason. Through its partnership with Samsung, Spigen has an inside edge in designing custom features to support Samsung’s new releases. This latest collection of cases and accessories brings updates to Spigen’s classic lineup and introduces new features making their Android debut.
People are only just realizing there’s an Android feature that turns your camera into a webcam
THE easy hack that turns your Android phone into a webcam for streaming has been revealed. Smartphone users have taken their best-ever streaming footage with the use of this tool. An app and a URL will convert your phone into an IP webcam, ideal for streaming, iSpyConnect explained. First things...
Nothing Phone 2 upgrades could include bigger battery, future flagship chipset
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has already given us much to think about with the Nothing Phone 2 coming to the US later this year, going as far as to say that it'll have a "premium" edge against the Nothing Phone 1. Now, a new report attempts to shed light as to how premium this new device might be.
Android could steal a useful iPhone feature to turn your phone into a webcam
Android may soon allow users to turn their phones into USB webcams.
Latest Telegram update makes translating entire chats as simple as a tap
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many of the best messaging apps are increasingly conversations to happen across language barriers thanks to advanced tools such as Telegram's translation button. Up until now, though, that feature would only allow you to translate one message at a time, so making sense of an entire foreign-language chat was a bit of a chore. In its most recent v9.4 update, Telegram believes it has solved that problem with a new quick button for translating entire conversations.
How to get the old Wi-Fi toggle back on your Android 12 phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android 13 is the latest version of Google's operating system, and it's rolling out to many of the best Android phones and tablets. It refines many features that came with Android 12, such as Material You, dynamic themes, and privacy and security enhancements. While most of these Android 12 features were highly welcomed by users, some changes were not well received. One such tweak was the replacement of the Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles with the Internet panel.
Android 13 QPR2 now prevents you from screenshotting your Wi-Fi credentials
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the behind-the-scenes levers in Android that app publishers and even device manufacturers on the system side of things can pull to protect any contents from being purloined with a screengrab of any sort is the secure flag (that's FLAG_SECURE for the devs in the back). It's great for enforcing copyright to the chagrin of DRM haters everywhere — there are ways of getting around it, but fewer than there were years ago and, as such, more complex — but it's also terrific for protecting the goods in your password manager. But do you really need that sort of coverage when you're just trying to share your Wi-Fi credentials with visitors at your house? Google seems to think so.
Leak suggests Meta hasn't scrapped its dual-camera smartwatch after all
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For at least a couple of years, we’ve been hearing about Facebook owner Meta working on a smartwatch that looks very different from the best Android smartwatches right now. Considering Facebook’s reputation, the smartwatch could’ve had some serious privacy implications with its weird dual-camera setup. But then, the company reportedly scrapped it late last year — or so it was believed. A new leak suggests that the Meta smartwatch is not only alive, but the company is working on a second, more refined version.
How to Use Quick Settings on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The new "Quick Settings" settings feature in Windows 11 does what it says on the tin. It offers a shortcut to tweak various settings on your Windows computers without getting you muddled in the whole settings menu. It gives you everything from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Focus Assist, Nearby Sharing, Mobile hotspot, and so on in one place in the corner of your desktop.
Samsung's Good Lock suite can finally update multiple modules at once
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Good Lock software has become a staple of the Galaxy user experience for so many of us thanks to the wide range of customization it offers, and we love using it. For all its benefits, Good Lock is in need of some quality-of-life updates, and thankfully that's becoming more of a focus, with the app recently gaining Smart Switch support. Keeping all the modules updated has always been a hassle, especially with the app failing to notify you when updates become available. As of the latest version, you can now install all available updates with the touch of a single button, removing much of the friction from the process.
Up your game with the ultimate gaming phone, REDMAGIC 8 Pro
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. REDMAGIC is known for designing unrivaled gaming experiences that enable you to play without limits. They have been leaders in producing the world’s most innovative game-oriented smartphones since 2018, and their newest model is truly a futuristic masterpiece.
Here's everything you missed from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked Event in 6 minutes
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Missed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event when it aired? No worries. We got you covered. Today Samsung unveiled its next generation flagship smartphones: The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Pre-orders for the phones have begun, and they will begin shipping on February 17.
One UI 5.1 will bring co-editing to Samsung Notes on Google Meet calls
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In revealing the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung also shined a light on one neat One UI 5.1 feature that will let fellow busy Galaxy phone and tablet owners collaborate over Google Meet and Samsung Notes.
Which Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra color should you buy?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking for the most powerful and feature-rich Android smartphones, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is an obvious pick — it's easily poised to be one of the best Android phones of 2023. However, Samsung offers a wide array of colors to choose from, and finding just the right one can be challenging. After all, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is far enough ahead of the curve that it could serve you well for years to come, so you'll be seeing a lot of whatever color you choose today.
Google’s Apprentice Bard chatbot could change Search forever
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has invested heavily in AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Google Assistant for its Pixel range of phones. Those extensive R&D efforts touch all aspects of its business, like Search, Adsense, chatbots, and even just some fun demos. With Microsoft-backed ChatGPT’s sudden rise to fame in the last few months, Google is now on edge, and the industry has been curious to see how it will respond. A new report based on insider information, staff memos, and samples of development work shows the company scrambling to create a ChatGPT equivalent integrated with Search.
