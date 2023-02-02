Read full article on original website
6 big dividends this week: Public Storage payout rockets 50%
Investing.com -- Here are some of the biggest dividend hikes and special dividends that you may have missed on InvestingPro this past week. Sign up for real-time dividend coverage. Public Storage goes big. Over the weekend, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hiked its dividend by 50% to $3.00 per share, or $12...
U.S. Stocks Led Mixed Trading for Global Markets Last Week
American shares rallied for a second week, leading an uneven trading week for the major asset classes through Friday's close (Feb. 3), based on a set of ETFs. Although stocks sold off on Friday after the government reported a sharply higher gain for US payrolls, Vanguard Total US Stock Market (NYSE:VTI) rose 1.9% for the week. The gain left the fund near its highest close since August.
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
Stock market today: Dow slips as jobs gains deliver big blow to Fed pause bets
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Friday as pressure from Amazon and Google soured sentiment on tech just as a blowout jobs report dented bets on a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, or 127 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.58%....
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Stocks rally likely over - analysts
© Reuters Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Stocks rally likely over - analysts. Despite falling over 1% on Friday, the S&P 500 still managed to gain 1.6% last week. The event-packed week pushed the benchmark U.S. stock market index to the highest level since August. Tech stocks...
ADA Sees 105 Transactions of $100,000+; Market Rife with Activity
ADA Sees 105 Transactions of $100,000+; Market Rife with Activity. The crypto market has seen an increase in large transactions. A fresh wallet received $313.1 million Bitcoin (BTC) in a single transaction. ADA is trading hands at $0.393 after a 2,09% drop in price. The crypto market cap is once...
SOL Bulls Flee as Price Drops Over 5% Owing to Bearish Pressures
SOL Bulls Flee as Price Drops Over 5% Owing to Bearish Pressures. After encountering resistance, the previous day’s bullish trend yields. Indicators predict that the market’s downward trend will likely continue. During the downturn, the SOL market finds support at $23.02. The Solana (SOL) market has been steadily...
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
S&P 500 May Be Set for Strong Performance as Technicals Align in 2023
The S&P 500 has formed a golden crossover this year. This bullish formation historically indicates that the index is on its way toward having a positive year. Likewise, bullish sentiment is rising as the share buyback craze grips the markets. The S&P 500 is up +7.7% in the first 22...
Ethereum (ETH) Price has More to Lose, Crypto Experts Predict
Ethereum (ETH) Price has More to Lose, Crypto Experts Predict. Crypto experts are predicting further downside for Ethereum. TradeSZ believes that $1590 would be the next downside target. Ethereum is currently changing hands at $1,632.77. As the price of Ethereum (ETH) follows in Bitcoin’s footsteps and the bearish regime continues...
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
Tesla raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers. Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and raised the price target on the stock to $225.00 (From $200.00) following recent survey work. Based on the survey work, analysts believe that the China EV reacceleration story for Tesla is just starting to hit its stride and should be a tailwind in 1Q.
Is BTC price about to retest $20K? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of February in a newly bearish mood as multimonth highs fail to hold. In what may yet bring vindication to those predicting a major BTC price come down, BTC/USD is back under $23,000 and making lower lows on hourly timeframes.
Whales Accumulate XRP Despite It Being Down 21% In 30 Days
Whales Accumulate XRP Despite It Being Down 21% In 30 Days. The price of XRP has dropped about 21% over the last month. Among the top 100 BSC whales, XRP is one of the most traded cryptos. XRP is currently trading hands at $0.3993 after a 2.67% drop in price.
