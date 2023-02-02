Read full article on original website
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Yardbarker
Footage emerges of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior being racially abused again
Once again Spain is reading about Vinicius Junior suffering from racial abuse on a Monday morning. An occurrence that has become depressingly regular, against Real Mallorca the Brazilian was called a monkey, in an eighth (recorded) racial incident since coming to Spain. It is sadly becoming more regular. This is...
SB Nation
Everton vs Arsenal: Match Preview | The Sean Dyche era starts here
Another new manager begins their Everton tenure this weekend as Sean Dyche welcomes league leaders Arsenal to Goodison Park. It has been yet another turbulent few weeks in Evertonia, with Frank Lampard and Anthony Gordon moving on, Dyche arriving and precisely no-one coming through the Finch Farm gates on deadline day.
BBC
Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan: Lautaro Martinez scores only goal in San Siro
Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan at the San Siro. Second-placed Inter remain 13 points behind Serie A leaders Napoli, who won 3-0 at Spezia earlier in the day. Captain Martinez headed the only goal of the game from a corner by...
NBC Sports
Kaoru Mitoma delivers (again) as Brighton breaks Bournemouth
Kaoru Mitoma’s superstar turn has Brighton looking to the sky as the limit following a 1-0 win over stubborn Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Brighton held more than 70 percent possession and rifled off 20 shots but only one, Mitoma’s 87th-minute header of a Jeremy Sarmiento cross, beat Cherries’ goalkeeper Norberto Neto.
