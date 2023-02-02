Read full article on original website
WESH
Volusia County beach access ramps, walkovers beginning to reopen after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole were hard on Central Florida beaches, causing widespread erosion. During Nicole alone, Volusia County had more than $30 million in damage to beach assets. Though progress is slow, they are moving forward. "People really want to get on the beach," Deputy...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler County Maintains Favorable ISO, or Fire Protection, Rating
Flagler County on Monday (January 30) learned that it will continue to receive a favorable ISO fire rating – 3/3X, which is in the top 14% of the 39,850 fire departments rated nationwide by the Insurance Services Office (ISO). The rating takes into account the 9-1-1 emergency reporting system,...
flaglerlive.com
Volunteers Collect Half a Ton of Litter in Keep Palm Coast Clean Event
On Saturday, Jan 28th the City of Palm Coast hosted its fourth Keep Palm Coast Clean – Love Where You Live community litter pickup event. Volunteers gathered at the Public Works Department early Saturday morning where they received trash bags, gloves, water, and briefing instructions before heading out to collect trash from various roadways and parks throughout Palm Coast.
click orlando
SR-436 back open after crash cleared in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash that had all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County is now clear, according, according to FL 511. FDOT said State Road 436 was closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs. According to the Seminole County Fire Department,...
fox35orlando.com
Here's a sneak peak at what the new Flagler Beach Pier will look like
FLAGLER COUNTY - Not much is left of the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier after experiencing major damage from Hurricane Ian and another punch by Hurricane Nicole last year. The pier, originally opened in 1928, has been closed to the public for months now and remains a shell of its former self.
villages-news.com
Major traffic shift on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 as remaining overpass bridge being demolished
A major traffic shift is taking place on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake as the remaining overpass bridge is being demolished. Law enforcement officers are warning motorists to pay close attention to traffic patterns and obey the speed limit. Construction of the roadway section from Griffin View Drive to...
orlandomagazine.com
Travel: Paradise Found Close to Home in New Smyrna Beach
There is a great divide in Florida. Those who call the Sunshine State home fall into two distinct camps; separated by ideology, they stubbornly cling to their beliefs and traditions. It’s a fundamental, core preference that separates friends and family, much like the Hatfields and McCoys, the Montagues and Capulets, Meghan and Harry, or Kate and William. I’m talking about coastal preference and Floridians fall into two camps: the west coast or the east coast.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Beach’s New Concrete Pier Will Be 10 Feet Higher to Account for Sea Rise and Violent Storms
The new Flagler Beach pier will be much higher than the current pier–11 feet higher. It’ll be concrete, overtopped by wood panels. It’ll be 800 feet long, preserving the first, wooden 100 feet as a nod to its history. And it’ll be designed and built to withstand the reality and rapidity of of climate change: intensifying storms, more frequent high-wave events, and an anticipated sea rise of a foot or two over the next 50 to 100 years.
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties
BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
WESH
Firefighter dies after being pulled from water in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man, who became unresponsive in the water while surfing Wednesday, has died. Ethan Wilson was an Ormond Beach firefighter and his firefighting family, along with loved ones and friends were at the hospital in New Smyrna Beach Saturday. Wilson gave...
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
WATCH: Deputies have close call with Florida Black Bear
Deputies in Lake County, Florida came a little too close a black bear while searching for a subject.
WESH
Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
villages-news.com
Car’s engine compartment destroyed in blaze in The Villages
A car’s engine compartment was destroyed in a blaze Friday afternoon in The Villages. The Villages Public Safety Department swiftly arrived on the scene and extinguished the car fire at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Churchill Downs, near The Villages High School. No one...
fox35orlando.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
fox35orlando.com
Surfer found unresponsive in water at New Smyrna Beach, Volusia Beach patrol says
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A surfer was found unresponsive Wednesday in the water at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol. A spokesperson said the 33-year-old surfer was found Wednesday late morning near his surfboard near the New Smyrna Beach jetty. He was pulled to shore where bystanders and beach patrol provided CPR, before transporting him to the hospital.
fox35orlando.com
Plane carrying 2 people crashes onto Volusia County golf course
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed onto a Volusia County golf course Thursday afternoon, FAA officials said. The plane reportedly crashed on the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of Spruce County Airport in Port Orange. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. A Volusia County Sheriff...
New signs in Daytona Beach to discourage people from giving money to panhandlers
New signs are set to debut at several Daytona Beach intersections to discourage people from giving money to the homeless.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 4, 2023
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
villages-news.com
More than 1,000 railroad fans soak up nostalgia at train show at Savannah Center
The 2023 Winter Model Train Show and Sale concluded Sunday at the Savannah Center in The Villages. Hosted by The Villages Railroad Historical Society, the show focused on preserving railroad history and inspiring the next generation of train enthusiasts. Different displays featured every size of train, from the smallest Z scale to the largest G scale. More than 20 trains chugged along through interactive displays and captured the imagination of young and old alike.
