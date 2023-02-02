Read full article on original website
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
S&P 500 May Be Set for Strong Performance as Technicals Align in 2023
The S&P 500 has formed a golden crossover this year. This bullish formation historically indicates that the index is on its way toward having a positive year. Likewise, bullish sentiment is rising as the share buyback craze grips the markets. The S&P 500 is up +7.7% in the first 22...
S&P 500 Faces Uncertainty Amid Blockbuster Jobs Report, Chinese Balloon Incident
Movements of the S&P 500 since the Fed’s interest rate hike on Feb. 1 indicate that despite the late weekly selling, the index still managed to close last week with a 1.6% gain. Thursday’s bumpy trading pushed the S&P 500 to 4195.49 before it then lost some gains; this...
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
6 big dividends this week: Public Storage payout rockets 50%
Investing.com -- Here are some of the biggest dividend hikes and special dividends that you may have missed on InvestingPro this past week. Sign up for real-time dividend coverage. Public Storage goes big. Over the weekend, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hiked its dividend by 50% to $3.00 per share, or $12...
GRT Bulls Counteract Bearish Sentiment; Price Hikes by Over 10%
GRT Bulls Counteract Bearish Sentiment; Price Hikes by Over 10%. GRT has valued between $0.1125 and $0.1376 in the past 24 hours. Bulls grab control of the GRT market, driving the price by more than 10%. Indicators point to a long-term bull trend in the GRT market. After experiencing a...
Bullish Trend Emerges for CAKE; Price Up 12.79% in 7 Days
Bullish Trend Emerges for CAKE; Price Up 12.79% in 7 Days. CAKE demonstrates bullish market behavior, piercing the upper trendline of the flag. The token’s price increased 12.79% in the last 7 days, making it one of the top performers. Breakthrough of the current resistance level could lead CAKE...
Activist investor rallies Bayer shareholders as pressure on CEO mounts -sources
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer (OTC:BAYRY) investor Jeff Ubben has contacted fellow shareholders in the German group, investors and sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in an apparent attempt to rally support for big changes at the drugs-to-pesticides company. The campaign increases the pressure on non-executive Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann, who...
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
Is Ethereum Set to Rally Despite February’s Slow Start?
Is Ethereum Set to Rally Despite February’s Slow Start?. Ethereum has experienced a slow February so far after its January rally. 20-day EMA and RSI indicators display mixed results. Could ETH experience a rally to reach $1,800 or a decline to $1,500?. Ethereum (ETH) appears to be experiencing a...
EUR/USD: Strong Bear Breakout, Another Leg Down Likely
The bears got a strong bear breakout last Friday, and now they have two consecutive bear trend bars. The downside breakout is strong enough to get at least a small second leg down. The market is now in a trading range and may have to test down close to the...
EUR/USD Extends Losses
The euro continues to lose ground and has started the week in negative territory. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0783, down 0.19%. Earlier in the day, the euro has now fallen to its lowest level since Jan. 23. Euro Tumbles. The euro sent market participants on a...
Hedge funds caught in bigger squeeze than 2021 meme stock frenzy - Goldman Sachs note
LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hedge funds betting against stocks globally abandoned those trades last week at the fastest pace since 2015, surpassing the speed of their exodus from the meme stock frenzy two years ago, according to a Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) research note. The latest short squeeze, implying that stock prices...
Dick's Sporting Goods price target raised on shopper preferences
Investing.com -- Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) is gaining share from retail competitors, especially among higher income consumers and women, according to analysts at Cowen, which raised its price target on the stock. Cowen stock analysts raised their price target to $166 a share from $155. They rate the...
ALGO Struggles To Stay Afloat in Bull Run. Will It Rise or Fall?
ALGO Struggles To Stay Afloat in Bull Run. Will It Rise or Fall?. ALGO is currently priced at $0.2572, with a surge of 4.96% in a week, at press time. ALGO is struggling to stay afloat above the 50 EMA. As the 50 EMA and price remains to be above...
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
