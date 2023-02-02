ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FanSided

Patrick Mahomes injury update: How Chiefs QB is feeling ahead of Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the starting lineup for Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles. But how will his high ankle sprain impact him?. Patrick Mahomes commented on his injury over the weekend, saying that much of his concern is mental, rather than physical. Mahomes has done all he can to prepare himself for the big game with an extra week of rest. Odds are, he’s had the necessary recovery time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Bills should seriously consider trading away one standout

Like it’s often the case when it comes to defensive tackles in the NFL, Buffalo Bills player Ed Oliver didn’t have the numbers to light up the stat sheet but he was a force for the defense in 2022. Advanced stats from PFF have Oliver at 19 stops,...
Athlon Sports

Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future

After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
NEW YORK STATE
atozsports.com

Bills’ latest development disproves major narrative surrounding team

The Buffalo Bills’ season ended in devastating fashion after their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, outside of fans clamoring for sweeping changes, there has been a narrative that this team’s Super Bowl window has been slammed shut. With premiere players being due for new contracts...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Duke vs. Miami prediction and odds for Monday, February 6 (Can Duke avoid hangover)

Duke scored its best win of the season by beating their rival North Carolina over the weekend, but now it hits the road to face an ACC contender in Miami on Monday night. The Hurricanes are off of an impressive victory as well, knocking off the first place team in the ACC Clemson on Saturday. Has Duke turned a corner and can string together quality wins as they realize their talent?
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

FanSided

