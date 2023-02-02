Read full article on original website
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
10 ways the Bills can save salary cap space to add pieces and finally win a Super Bowl
Bills GM Brandon Beane has his work cut out for him with the salary cap. But to win a Super Bowl, hard decisions will be necessary.
Patrick Mahomes injury update: How Chiefs QB is feeling ahead of Super Bowl 57
The Kansas City Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the starting lineup for Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles. But how will his high ankle sprain impact him?. Patrick Mahomes commented on his injury over the weekend, saying that much of his concern is mental, rather than physical. Mahomes has done all he can to prepare himself for the big game with an extra week of rest. Odds are, he’s had the necessary recovery time.
atozsports.com
Bills should seriously consider trading away one standout
Like it’s often the case when it comes to defensive tackles in the NFL, Buffalo Bills player Ed Oliver didn’t have the numbers to light up the stat sheet but he was a force for the defense in 2022. Advanced stats from PFF have Oliver at 19 stops,...
Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future
After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
Jeremy Schaap on the Dolphins E60 documentary, what you may not know
Following a viewing of the media screener for The Perfect Machine, an E60 ESPN documentary on the ’72 Miami Dolphins, I had a talk with the narrator, Jeremy Schaap. Produced and directed by Dan Lindberg, The Perfect Machine aired Sunday on ABC and ESPN+. If you haven’t seen it, you really should.
Vikings could have top defensive coordinator candidate stolen from them
The Minnesota Vikings could lose top defensive coordinator target Ejiro Evero to another team. With the Denver Broncos finally allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to interview with other teams, the Minnesota Vikings could have their top candidate stolen right out from under them. Given that the Broncos hired former New...
atozsports.com
Bills’ latest development disproves major narrative surrounding team
The Buffalo Bills’ season ended in devastating fashion after their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, outside of fans clamoring for sweeping changes, there has been a narrative that this team’s Super Bowl window has been slammed shut. With premiere players being due for new contracts...
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe
Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
New Alabama defensive coordinator candidate has a touch of Iron-y
Alabama’s new defensive coordinator target is both a friendly face and a familiar foe. After winning so many Iron Bowls, Nick Saban could look to bring in some Steele to the Alabama equation. Unlike iron, steel does not rust. Although Kevin Steele is in his mid-60s, the Johnny Cash...
Duke vs. Miami prediction and odds for Monday, February 6 (Can Duke avoid hangover)
Duke scored its best win of the season by beating their rival North Carolina over the weekend, but now it hits the road to face an ACC contender in Miami on Monday night. The Hurricanes are off of an impressive victory as well, knocking off the first place team in the ACC Clemson on Saturday. Has Duke turned a corner and can string together quality wins as they realize their talent?
Josh Allen tied for 4th at Pebble Beach, 6 strokes back of Aaron Rodgers’ group
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen was the clubhouse leader for a while after his second round Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Once the rest of the field finished playing, the Bills quarterback and his PGA Tour partner Keith Mitchell were tied with three teams for fourth place, six shots off the lead […]
