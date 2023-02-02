ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave

The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement

The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs fans the perfect promise

Kansas City Chiefs fans will love the promise that quarterback Patrick Mahomes made ahead of this season. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl. Specifically, they are in the big game for the third time in five years since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter.
Patrick Mahomes injury update: How Chiefs QB is feeling ahead of Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the starting lineup for Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles. But how will his high ankle sprain impact him?. Patrick Mahomes commented on his injury over the weekend, saying that much of his concern is mental, rather than physical. Mahomes has done all he can to prepare himself for the big game with an extra week of rest. Odds are, he’s had the necessary recovery time.
Super Bowl referee Carl Cheffers gives bettors huge value

NFL refs have been under intense scrutiny this postseason and that’s sure to continue with the selection of Carl Cheffers and his crew to call Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs, notably, have a bad history with Cheffers, and their fans hate...
Brandon Aiyuk takes ill-timed shot at Eagles defense ahead of Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC title game. One of the Niners’ top wide receivers had something to say about Philadelphia’s defense. It’s hard to win a football game when you run just 45 offensive plays, gain 164 total yards and have the football for just 22:34. That’s what happened to the San Francisco 49ers in their 31-7 setback to the Eagles at Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.
3 Pittsburgh Steelers who will not be missed in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a number of new faces in their locker room come the 2023-24 campaign. But these players will not be missed in the slightest. This isn’t to take a shot at any of these players as men — it just wasn’t a good fit. The 2022-23 Pittsburgh Steelers came up just short of a playoff spot, and while we wish there was more retribution for failing to reach that goal (looking at you, Matt Canada), there will be some turnover.
Vikings have clear Plan B after missing on Ejiro Evero

The Minnesota Vikings missed out on top defensive coordinator candidate Ejiro Evero, but they have an obvious backup plan. The Minnesota Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after a disappointing first season with the team, which was highlighted by their Wild Card Round loss to the New York Giants. The team did interview four candidates for the position this offseason, but they were waiting for Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, as he was one of their top choices. Evero was a highly sought-after head coaching candidate, as he interviewed for all five vacant positions this offseason. But on Sunday, the Vikings received some bad news.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
MLB Insider: SF Giants agree to contract with veteran outfielder

The Giants, who have already signed Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto, have agreed to sign a third veteran outfielder, sources say. Outfielder Stephen Piscotty and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training, according to a source familiar with the deal. The deal pays Piscotty $1 million if he’s in the majors.
