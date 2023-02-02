Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Plane crashes at Denton Enterprise Airport
DENTON, Texas - Crews responded to a single-engine airplane crash at Denton Enterprise Airport Sunday. The Denton Fire Department tweeted about the crash. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, was not injured. No further details have been released at this...
Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building
GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
Driver killed, Good Samaritan hospitalized in 4-car crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person is dead and a Good Samaritan was hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Fort Worth late Thursday night. Fort Worth Police said the incident started with a disabled car in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway just after 11 p.m.
Armed woman enters emergency room making suicidal comments
A north Texas woman who reportedly displayed a gun in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital has been confirmed dead after an interaction with law enforcement.
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say
GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
Hotel room catches fire Saturday morning
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Saturday morning, Sherman police and fire responded to a structure fire call at the Quality Suites. Room 112 on the first floor of the Quality Suites was engulfed in flames after a couch caught fire and quickly spread throughout the room. According to police, two people...
North Texas driver shares warning after ice flies off a car, shattering his windshield
FORNEY, Texas — As temperatures rise and streets thaw, there are more drivers on roads, and that means ice is also flying off the tops of cars and trucks. With both a truck and experience living in a New Mexico ski town, Michael Frey spent Wednesday evening driving neighbors who needed rides to doctors’ appointments and work, but on his way back from dropping off a nurse, a sheet of ice flew off the car in from of him and shattered his windshield.
83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
20-year-old dead, three others injured after three-car crash in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A man has died and an 18-year-old is critically injured after a crash Saturday evening involving three vehicles, Arlington police said. The department said it happened on Feb. 4 at 6:27 p.m. on South Center Street near Interstate 20. When officers got to the scene, bystanders...
New Dogtopia Pet Center Opens in Dallas
Dogtopia, a growing dog daycare business with more than 200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, has opened its newest pet center at The Shops at Park Lane, across from Old Navy. Now, with two locations in Dallas, dog lovers across the city can treat their dogs to hotel-style pampered...
Woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital fatally shot by deputies
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The woman who displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning has died, police said.Police said at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 4, officers were notified by staff that a woman entered the emergency room lobby, displayed a handgun and began making suicidal comments. A security employee at the hospital confronted the woman and told her she needed to leave, police said. She then exited the building and left the property before officers arrived.Once investigators identified the woman, they pushed out a bulletin to regional law enforcement partners. Shortly after, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office found an unoccupied vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park.Deputies searched the trails in the park and found the woman, who in turn pointed a weapon at them.The DCSO said that after refusing to comply with demands to drop the weapon, deputies fired theirs—striking and killing her.The woman's identity has not been publicly released at this time and this remains and ongoing investigation.
After Being Iced in, Bedford Woman is Grateful for Her Neighbors' Kindness and Unique Methods of Clearing Ice
One Bedford neighborhood, like many others, is one where kids can play and neighbors look out for each other. So, it was no surprise to Pam Lynch, who recently had knee surgery, to see her neighbor, who uses a motorized scooter, clear ice off her walkway. "It means so much...
Local auto body shop owners explain why drivers should not put off ice-related repairs
FORT WORTH, Texas — There's a reason Ken Mathieu knows a lot about auto body repair work. He owns and operates Ken's Body & Fender Works on Crowley Road in Fort Worth. He's been at the same location for the past 35 years. Not only is his son a skilled auto body repair expert, but so is one of his grandsons.
People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm
DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
Crash on I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
DALLAS - Several lanes along I-30 had to be closed for a time Sunday morning because of a fatal crash involving three vehicles in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Chalk Hill Road. The cause of the crash is still...
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
Woman Shot Dead By Police At Arlington Hospital
A woman who police say displayed a gun at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning is dead. The call came in just before 9 a.m. saying the suspect had entered the Emergency Room lobby brandishing a handgun and making suicidal comments. She eventually left the hospital and was later located at Greenbelt Corridor Park.
Woman who had gun at Arlington hospital fatally shot by deputies in Denton County, authorities say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police said the woman who displayed a gun and made suicidal comments while in the ER at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was later fatally shot by deputies in Denton County. This started just before 9 a.m., when police got a 911 call from someone...
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
