Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Mobile Police investigating shooting on Warsaw Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Warsaw Avenue. According to officials, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue, near N Beltline Highway. The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. Officials said no […]
Mobile Police: Man shot near Warsaw Ave.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Sunday morning confirmed a male victim was shot near Warsaw Avenue and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He has been transported to the hospital for treatment. No suspect has been taken into custody. Additional details will be released when information becomes available.
Stop the violence: Mother of Semmes murder victim speaks out
Mother identifies son shot to death in Semmes store
Man arrested in Lucedale for shooting in Wilmer: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man who is accused of a shooting that happened in Wilmer Friday morning. According to officials, Eddie Ray Moffett got into an argument with the victim over an ATV. Moffett then allegedly shot the victim in the leg. The […]
Shooting suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
Mobile PD asks for public’s help locating missing teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Detectives with the Mobile Police Department are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation and are seeking help from the public. The MPD requests assistance in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. She is Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old who was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile. She was wearing a black and blonde wig and all black clothing. Detectives believe she may be in the vicinity of the 6000 block of Dickens Sperry Road.
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
STILL UNSOLVED: Police seek information about 2022 death of Mississippi barber
Police are reaching out to the public to get information about the Aug. 2022 death of a Mississippi barber that remains unsolved. Officials with the Moss Point Police department are still seeking information related to the homicide of Eric Barnes, 52. Family members discovered Barnes deceased in his home at...
Pensacola woman charged with vehicular homicide in 2022 fatal hit-and-run: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal 2022 hit-and-run that left two dead. Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. FHP said […]
Cookies and Cream murder suspect found not guilty
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Today a jury in Mobile found Robert Abrams not guilty in the shooting death of Manchella Allen in 2021. On Saturday, February 27, 2021 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Cookies N Cream Adult Club on Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a homicide. The...
Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers tips lead to four arrested
In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges. In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was received 12 mins after posting to social media. Numerous other tips came in naming Brandon Cole and Frankie Holley. They were subsequently arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Pensacola woman charged in fatal hit-and-run wreck
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman faces multiple charges in connection with wreck last year that left two people dead. Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mobile PD: Ralston Road shooting leaves 1 injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in Mobile late Friday night has left one person injured and the shooter at large. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded to the 2000 block of Ralston Road at approximately 10:55 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Officers discovered that the male victim had been shot by a known male subject.
2 arrested after drive-by shooting on Y Street: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Y Street on Thursday. Zykeir Tomarcus Knight, 19, and Leslie Howard Huff, 21, were both arrested and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told WKRG News […]
Deputies stop car suspected of drive-by shootings in Escambia Co.
Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
Police: Man shot and killed at beauty supply store in Semmes
