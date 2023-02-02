Report: CBS Tried 'Intervention' With Tony Romo Prior to Season

It wasn't long ago that Tony Romo was the toast of the broadcasting world, with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback immediately receiving praise from viewers after replacing Phil Simms on CBS' top NFL broadcasting team.

Lately, however, Romo seems to have fallen out of favor. And that hasn't been lost on CBS.

Sports media columnist Andrew Marchand of the New York post said on his Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast this week that the network is trying to get Romo to prepare better in advance of games. It even went to the lengths of attempting an "intervention" last offseason.

"Tony Romo needs to study more,” Marchand said, via Awful Announcing . “He needs to be better prepared. As you move away from the sidelines, you need to do more work. I know CBS is aware of this. They tried an intervention last offseason. They knew, they anticipated this. That’s a credit to them, the people in charge there. But it has not gotten better.”

Romo has been calling NFL games alongside Jim Nantz since his retirement following the 2016 season. CBS signed him to a massive 10-year, $180 million deal prior to the 2020 season.

Criticism of Romo seems to have intensified this season. Most recently, he drew backlash from fans after comparing Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow to Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler during Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Marchand's report comes at an interesting time, as a big new name is about to enter the broadcasting realm. Tom Brady signed a deal with Fox that will reportedly pay him $375 million to serve as its top NFL analyst, and after announcing his retirement on Wednesday, the expectation is that Brady will become the color commentator for Fox's A-team next season.

That, however, would displace Greg Olsen, the former Carolina Panthers tight end who has won over fans during his two seasons in the broadcast booth.

Could CBS seek to hire Olsen and use him to replace Romo? Given its investment in Romo, that seems unlikely. But perhaps the chatter will inspire Romo to adjust his commentary next season.