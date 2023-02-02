Read full article on original website
The Last of Us' Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett Break Down Bill, Frank and the Episode That Wrecked Us
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s The Last of Us. To take a note from Linda Ronstadt, I think I’m going to be talking about this week’s The Last of Us for a long, long time. Episode 3, which aired Sunday, introduced us to a gruff survivalist named Bill (played by Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman) who was perfectly happy as the lone, post-Outbreak Day survivor in his Massachusetts suburb. But when an affable man named Frank (White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett) stumbles onto Bill’s property and winds up staying for lunch, the two become an unlikely romantic pair. The course of...
The Last of Us star Nick Offerman swore off videogames forever after becoming obsessed with this Nintendo 64 game
The dopamine drip was a little too good for his own good.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Revival Just Made It Easier For Crossovers With Ted Danson And Other Cheers Stars
A key piece of information about the Frasier revival has been revealed that will make it a lot easier to have crossovers with the Cheers characters.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance
UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons
Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
'I Can Now Die In Peace': Madonna Fans React To Her Viral Dance To Lady Gaga's Song — Watch
Madonna dance, dance, danced with her hands above her head — like Lady Gaga said!On Wednesday, February 1, the "Material Girl" singer took to TikTok to show off her groovy moves to the tune of Lady Gaga's song, "Bloody Mary" — which was virally used in the hit Netflix series Wednesday.For the 15-second video, Madonna stood in her doorway while wearing an all-black ensemble — which featured a cropped, lace tank top, low-rise pants and a bolero sleeved shrug. The 64-year-old star accessorized her spicy style with a pair of sunglasses and wore her auburn-colored hair fully down to showcase...
Valerie Bertinelli says she is ‘over’ her divorce: ‘I’m over the narcissist’
Valerie Bertinelli has opened up about how she has been coping after her divorce from financial planner Tom Vitale was finalised in November.The One Day at a Time star shared her thoughts and feelings in an Instagram video posted on Friday (3 February) and said she underwent an “intensive” physical therapy that works on the body’s connective tissues.“It’s so painful, but there’s a release that happens that’s really helpful,” she said. “I believe that a lot of emotional pain is stored in the body, and I’m doing my best to heal from it in every way – my therapy, my...
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Watch: Rob Lowe, son John Owen tease Netflix comedy 'Unstable'
"Unstable," a new comedy starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, is coming to Netflix.
Lisa Marie Presley Felt Protected During COVID, Vulnerable Pre-Golden Globes
Lisa Marie Presley could not handle the stress leading up to the Golden Globes, because she had become used to feeling anonymous during COVID, and felt fully exposed during the roll up to the Golden Globes ... sources tell TMZ. Family sources tell TMZ ... Lisa actually felt comfortable during...
Frail Ozzy Osbourne walks with a cane in first sighting since retiring
Ozzy Osbourne was seen looking frail in his first outing since announcing his retirement from touring. In images captured by Fox News, the Black Sabbath frontman, 74, relied on the help of a cane as he walked from a parked vehicle to the entrance of a medical center in Los Angeles Wednesday. The singer was dressed in black pants and a black turtleneck underneath a long gray dress coat. He accessorized with several rings and a watch. The “Crazy Train” rocker appeared to be in good spirits despite pulling the plug on all of his upcoming shows in the UK and Europe just hours...
Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
"Here's to 22 more, at least," wrote the Sixteen Candles actress in a tribute to her husband — whom she married in 2007 — on Instagram Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years with Panio Gianopoulos. The 54-year-old actress marked the milestone with her husband — whom she married in 2007 — with a post shared Wednesday on Instagram. "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" wrote the Breakfast Club actress alongside two images of herself and Gianopoulos, 47, cuddling up together. RELATED: Molly Ringwald and 12-Year-Old Daughter Adele Enjoy Red...
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Reunite to Murder Malcolm McDowell in ‘Moving On’ Trailer
80 for Brady hasn’t even hit theaters yet but Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will reunite once again next month in the revenge comedy Moving On. The duo play estranged friends who come together following a pal’s funeral for a common goal: To murder the widower, played by Malcolm McDowell, at the wake. “I’m going to buy a gun,” Fonda’s character explains, “and I’m going to take it to the wake.” “I’m in,” says Tomlin. “My other murder canceled this week so I’ve got time. “Along the way, Fonda’s character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make...
Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know
Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
Fans were ‘not well’ at Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny at the 2023 Grammys
Taylor Swift fans had all sorts of reactions to her breaking into her signature dance moves during Bad Bunny’s 2023 Grammy Awards performance.The 65th annual event opened with a performance by Bad Bunny, who was up for three awards at the event, including “Album of the Year”. While the singer was onstage, some of his dancers joined the attendees in the audience.Swift was one of the many stars who danced along to the singer’s music and was seen moving along to the music in her seat. She also got up to dance with two of Bunny’s dancers.On social media,...
Marc Maron Slams Academy for Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nod Investigation: She's 'Not Undeserving'
Riseborough's To Leslie costar Maron accused the Academy of conducting the investigation based on "special interest and corporate interest and just paranoia about how they look" Marc Maron is speaking out in support of his To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough. Amid news that a review is being conducted of the Academy Awards' rules for online campaigning following Riseborough's recent surprise Best Actress nomination, Maron addressed the controversy on the most recent episode of his WTF podcast. "Apparently, the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences or whatever the f--- it is...
2023 Grammys: Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Have Us Actin' Up
We simply can't stay hush hush about this red carpet arrival. Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin turned heads on the 2023 Grammys red carpet in style. In honor of the Feb. 5 event, hosted by...
Nick Offerman shares what he would do if he wasn’t an actor, definitively proves he really is Ron Swanson
It’s fairly safe to say that if you weren’t already enamored with Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett after seeing them in Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus, you certainly were after this week’s episode of HBO’s hit new series The Last of Us. The pair...
