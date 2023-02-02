ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Man accused of pistol-whipping girlfriend in Cobb gets 2 years

By Staff reports, Cobb County Sheriff's Office
 3 days ago
Jean Pharel Pierre Cobb County Sheriff's Office

A man accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend will serve 2 years in prison, prosecutors announced.

Jean Pharel Pierre, 34, of North Miami, Florida, was found guilty by a jury of simple battery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Pierre had pleaded not guilty. Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard sentenced Pierre last week to 2 years in prison, to be followed by 8 years probation.

According to prosecutors, on March 10, 2021, Pierre and his girlfriend who he lived with in Marietta were out running errands. They stopped to eat dinner and have a glass of wine. After returning home, Pierre kept drinking while his girlfriend got ready for bed.

The couple got into an argument, and Pierre pointed a gun at his girlfriend. He then hit her over the head three times with the gun, leaving a deep wound in the skull.

Pierre’s girlfriend called the police, who arrested Pierre.

“During the trial, prosecutors presented testimony by Jocelyn about the extent of her injuries. Physical evidence was also admitted including the firearm used in the incident. Photos and video were also presented,” the Cobb District Attorney’s Office said.

The prosecution team was led by Assistant District Attorneys Erman Tanjuatco and Stephen Oweida.

“Despite some issues in the case, we are proud to have brought justice to a victim of domestic violence,” Tanjuatco said in a news release.

Morris Phillips
3d ago

be out in less than a year that LADY should move away and change her name!!

Sharon P. Holliman
3d ago

BabyGirl need to RELOCATE SO that he doesn't find her. These people are Very Revengeful!!! DO NOT TAKE HIM BACK PLEASE!!!

