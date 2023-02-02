Trade Rumors: Celtics And Heat Are Interested In Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk has commanded some trade interest ahead of the deadline.

Kelly Olynyk is one of the best role players in the league, being a stretch five that is capable of shooting well from range and passing the ball. As of right now, Kelly Olynyk is averaging 11.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 3.2 APG for the Utah Jazz .

The Utah Jazz are a team that is clearly in the process of rebuilding, and they have been involved in a lot of trade rumors ahead of the deadline. Notably, it was revealed that the team is open to trading every single player on the roster except Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler .

NBA insider Steve Bulpett of Heavy has recently revealed that Kelly Olynyk has commanded some trade interest ahead of the deadline. His report claimed that the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics are both trying to acquire the big man.

A source close to the Heat tells Heavy Sports the club is interested in a reunion with Kelly Olynyk — and that Miami isn’t his only suitor. The Celtics are also said to be looking at the possibility of re-acquiring the 6-11 floor-spacing big man, who spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston.

There is no doubt that Kelly Olynyk could be a good option for both the Heat and the Celtics. The Miami Heat definitely need another offensive player to improve their stagnant offense, while the Celtics could use some big man depth. It will be interesting to see what he commands in the future, and perhaps some other teams will try to get him as well.

The Boston Celtics Have Also Targeted Jakob Poeltl

It is clear that the Boston Celtics are looking for another big man that can provide size and rebounding. On top of their trade interest in Kelly Olynyk, it was also reported that they have a "significant trade interest" in Jakob Poeltl .

Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has gained significant trade interest from teams such as the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, according to league sources who, like all the other sources in this story, were granted anonymity so that they would be able to speak freely.

Even though they are still exploring avenues to improve, it is obvious that the Boston Celtics are still an elite team with a chance of winning the championship this year. If they manage to get another difference-maker for their frontcourt, they could improve their chances of winning a championship even further.

Hopefully, we see the Boston Celtics get far in the playoffs this year. They got to the NBA Finals in 2022 and are likely eager to get back to the Finals once again and cap the year off by winning a championship.

